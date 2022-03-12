ZooTampa set to receive over $2M from proposed budget for manatee rehabilitation projects

The Florida Legislature is directing $2.1 million from the proposed budget to ZooTampa for its work in manatee rehabilitation.

The funding will help ZooTampa during a vital time for manatees. Last year was the deadliest year for manatees in recorded history. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported more than 1,000 manatees died in 2021 — double the five-year average. Most of those deaths were due to starvation from lost seagrasses.

The Legislature provides $1.5 million for a ZooTampa manatee hospital overlook bridge in the budget, stemming from a request (SF 1825, HB 3797) filled by Sen. Danny Burgess and Rep. Mike Beltran.

According to the request, ZooTampa is building a $15 million Manatee Rescue Center that will “offer an unprecedented glimpse at our rescue, rehabilitation and release program.” About 90%, or $13.5 million, will be funded via private donors and the zoo itself.

The first phase of the project features an overlook where zoo visitors can observe manatees at a critical care center and learn from the wildlife professionals who return the injured or orphaned manatees back to Florida waters. The Manatee Overlook will also provide information about the impact of red tide, pollution and boat strikes on the manatee population. More than 1.1 million guests visit the zoo each year, including more than 150,000 school children who attend zoo education programs, according to the request.

“The manatee hospital and viewing areas provide a powerful educational experience which can motivate visitors to take active steps to protect Florida wildlife,” the request states.

Lawmakers have also agreed to send an additional $620,000 to ZooTampa to construct a baby manatee nursery recovery pool at the request of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.

Sen. Jim Boyd and Rep. Traci Koster filed the appropriations request (SF 1311, HB 2831) for the project, which has also secured $100,000 in funding from other sources, including $50,000 from the FWC. According to the request, the baby manatee nursery recovery pool and water filtration system is needed “to address the increase in orphaned and sick manatees in need of critical care.” The baby manatees often require bottle feedings every few hours and intensive veterinary care.

The zoo currently has 22 manatees at its hospital, which includes four baby manatees who require around-the clock-care, according to the request. ZooTampa cares for manatees with the goal of re-releasing them back into Florida waters. In the past 30 years, ZooTampa has treated more than 500 critically injured, sick or orphaned manatees.

The funds would go to design services, site preparation, pre-construction and permitting, as well as the ultimate construction of the pool, with a hydraulic floor lift and water filtration system.

And, the zoo isn’t the only Tampa Bay wildlife center receiving state funding for treating manatees — the Legislature also approved a $500,000 appropriation for the Clearwater Marine Aquarium to build a new manatee rehabilitation exhibit.

The budget represents the consensus between the House and the Senate for the state’s financial priorities. Individual spending items are still subject to the Governor’s veto pen, however. Last year Gov. Ron DeSantis was thought to have wielded a relatively light touch when he slashed $1.5 billion out of the $101 billion budget.