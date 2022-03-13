Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 3.6.22

Oh, joy.

It’s spring forward time again. That also means it’s time for the annual jag by U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio about moving the clock up an hour only to move it back later in the year.

“We Americans are about to suffer another ridiculous time change as we spring forward this weekend,” Rubio said. “Switching in and out of Daylight Saving Time is outdated and is only a source of annoyance and confusion.”

He’s not wrong, and there are solid arguments that DST should be permanent. There are equally strong arguments against that. Moving the clock up an hour means many kids wait for their school buses in the dark.

Every year, we debate this topic, and nothing changes. The Florida Legislature even passed the Sunshine Protection Act in 2018 to keep DST year-round.

Alas, it needed congressional approval, and that never came.

Since we will be stuck with these yo-yo time changes, though, here’s a thought.

Instead of springing forward on a Sunday morning, move the time change back 24 hours. Changing the clocks on Saturday gives people extra time to adjust the work week that starts Monday.

Yes, many people work on the weekend too. If we must have DST, though, Saturday makes more sense.

Winners

Honorable mention: Jared Moskowitz. He hit the ground running in his bid to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch.

Moskowitz reported that he raised more than $100,000 in the first 24 hours after announcing he would run for Deutch’s seat.

He is the only announced candidate, but potential challengers include Republican state Rep. Chip LaMarca, Democratic state Sen. Gary Farmer and Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

Moskowitz also released a list of 50 people supporting his bid.

That list includes Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book, state Sen. Shevrin Jones, Democratic House Co-Leader Evan Jenne, plus state Reps. Dan Daley, Anna Eskamani, Michael Gottlieb, Christine Hunschofsky, Carlos Guillermo Smith and Marie Woodson.

Almost (but not quite) biggest winner: Bob Chapek. It took a while, but the Walt Disney Company’s CEO spoke out against Florida’s infamous “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

At Disney’s annual shareholders meeting, Chapek admitted that employees let him forcefully know they are “upset that we didn’t speak out against the bill.”

He said the company opposed the bill from the start. Rather than speak publicly, though, company leaders decided to speak directly to lawmakers.

Chapek said he told Gov. Ron DeSantis by phone that the law could unfairly target “gay, lesbian, non-binary and transgender kids and families.”

Chapek said the company is “reassessing our approach to advocacy — including political giving in Florida and beyond.”

It’s probably too little, too late for this issue, but maybe he got some lawmakers’ attention before the next culture war attack.

The biggest winner: DeSantis. As if we needed more proof of his stranglehold on Republicans in the Legislature, the Governor came away from the Session with nearly everything he wanted.

A lot of it was divisive and designed to appeal only to the red-meat portion of the Republican base, but lawmakers dutifully did his bidding.

Granted, it looked like more of a platform to run for President than laws designed to improve the lives of everyday Floridians, but that’s what DeSantis wanted.

The House and Senate approved a plan to penalize airlines, bus companies, and other organizations that assist the Joe Biden administration in moving undocumented immigrants to Florida.

DeSantis won his push to ban the teaching of critical race theory in Florida schools, which isn’t taught anyway. That got him some nice headlines for his supporters, though.

He wanted a special police force to ensure election security, even though Florida had earned national kudos for how smoothly the 2020 election ran. Lawmakers barked on command for another red-meat talking point.

DeSantis won on “Don’t Say Gay” and legislation designed to dictate what teachers and employers can say about race.

Like it or not, the Governor used this Session to show who’s boss.

Losers

Dishonorable mention: Aaron Zahn and Ryan Wannemacher. The two men were indicted in federal court over an alleged scheme to steal millions of dollars from the city of Jacksonville through an attempt to sell the Jacksonville Electric Authority (JEA).

Zahn is the former CEO, and Wannemacher was its CFO. They face wire fraud and conspiracy charges after the indictment says they devised a scheme that would have paid them potentially tens of millions of dollars.

In 2019, the two falsely reported JEA was in a “death spiral” and unless officials sold the utility, there would be layoffs and steep rate hikes. The indictment said they concocted that rocky economic forecast to force the sale while enriching themselves.

As the Jacksonville Times-Union reported, they did that to “manipulate the utility’s board of directors into believing privatization was the only feasible option going forward.”

Almost (but not quite) biggest loser: Rick Scott. Florida’s junior U.S. Senator is still dealing with the repercussions of going rogue in his role as chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

The National Journal reported that “Republican strategists are flummoxed that the chairman would clumsily insert himself into the campaign conversation when his main job is to be a team player and do whatever it takes to help Republican candidates running for office.”

Scott, instead, startled top Republicans — including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — with his 11-point “Rescue America” plan. It contained a provision that called for all Americans to pay income tax. He specifically included the poorest folks whose income falls below the minimum threshold for taxes.

The Journal quoted Republican strategist Scott Jennings, who is close to McConnell, on the potential damage the plan caused.

“When Scott put out his agenda, it gave the Democrats an opening to force certain policy ideas on campaigns that didn’t want it. I’m not sure if any campaigns actually adopted the Scott agenda when it came out,” he said.

“Senator Scott is a smart person, an ambitious person, seems like he wants to be a presidential candidate. This was him laying down some policy markers ahead of 2024, but it’s complicated by the fact that he was elected to run the NRSC.”

The biggest loser: Christina Pushaw. How low can she go? Well, she keeps trying to show us.

DeSantis’ press secretary outdid herself bashing critics of the Legislature’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

That’s the piece of legislation that dictates what school teachers can (or mostly can’t) say in the classroom about sex. Many saw it as an attack on LGBTQ+ people.

Pushaw’s tweet said those opposing the bill were “probably a groomer, or at least you don’t denounce the grooming of 4-8 year old children.”

Grooming is a term for adults using coercion and intimidation on children for sexual purposes. There was a thunderous backlash to her tweet.

Pushaw responded that she used her personal Twitter account and was not on the clock at the time.

That is, of course, baloney.

As the official spokesperson for the Governor, Pushaw is always on the clock. And with a salary of $120,000 a year, she could try to bring a little dignity to the job.

Oh, who are we kidding?

This is what Florida’s Divider-in-Chief wants as he continues his unofficial campaign for the presidency. He’ll probably give her a raise.