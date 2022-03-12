March 12, 2022
Arrest in fentanyl overdoses of West Point cadets in Broward

Associated PressMarch 12, 20222min0

fentanyl-pills
Six men and a woman overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine and were taken to hospitals on Thursday.

Police have made an arrest in connection with fentanyl overdoses that involved five cadets of the U.S. Military Academy at a Florida vacation home during spring break.

The Wilton Manors Police Department said six men and a woman overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine and were taken to hospitals on Thursday.

Authorities said late Friday that they have made an arrest but did not offer more specifics about the person’s identity. Florida officials have only identified the patients as college students from the state of New York. However, a spokeswoman from the U.S. Military Academy said Saturday that five West Point cadets were involved and four of them were transported to the hospital.

A West Point official told The Associated Press on Friday that two of the cadets involved were football players, and one of them was hospitalized.

Fire officials told the AP on Friday afternoon that two of the patients were critically ill and on ventilators. The rest were in stable or good condition and at least one had been released from the hospital.

“This incident serves as a stark reminder to all, especially those visiting for Spring Break, of the deadly impacts of Fentanyl,” the Wilton Manors police said in a statement.

The investigation is continuing.

___

Republished with permission from The Associated Press.

Associated Press

