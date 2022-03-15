March 15, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Nassau County scores on roads, American Beach sewer funding
Image via Wes Wolfe.

Wes WolfeMarch 15, 20225min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis laments Legislature stopping short on school board term limits

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis signs bill eliminating standardized testing, expanding progress monitoring

HeadlinesJax

Filed candidates struggle with fundraising in Jacksonville mayoral race

220315 nassau budget
Nassau County's State Road 200 widening plans received a boost, with an anticipated $1 million.

Efforts were victorious to secure state budget funding to begin the process of expanding the bridge connecting mainland Nassau County to Amelia Island, with $1 million set aside for the project. Sen. Aaron Bean and Rep. Cord Byrd asked for $1.2 million originally.

There are too many jobs and not enough affordable places to live on Amelia Island for its many workers, so the Shave Bridge is infamous for its daily bottlenecks. Nassau County Commissioner Jeff Gray remarked during a November discussion on budget requests that morning rush hour gridlock stretches as far as four miles west from the bridge.

“It’s going to take a lot of money to get another lane across in a crucial waterway,” Gray said. “But I do feel for economic certainty of Nassau County’s future, we need to look at that and we need to start moving forward with that now because it’s going to be a long, drawn-out project.”

While local officials and residents voiced what they saw as a self-evident need to add two lanes to the four-lane bridge, the process still has to begin with a feasibility study, which these million dollars would help fund.

The study, in total, will examine widening State Road 200 from Old Nassauville Road on the west to Amelia Island Parkway on the east, with intersection improvements at SR 200/Old Nassauville Road and SR 200/Amelia Island Parkway. The Florida Department of Transportation completed a project last year that widened SR 200 from I-95 east to Old Nassauville Road.

The biggest price tag went to a project on the other side of the county. Lawmakers funded $9 million of the $18 million necessary for resurfacing the 40 miles of County Road 121, considered a significant corridor of interstate freight. The area specifically runs from U.S. 1, near the Georgia state line, to U.S. 90 in Duval County. The Legislature appropriated the first $9 million in the 2021 Legislative Session.

Meanwhile, county leaders managed to snag $1.8 million for phasing out American Beach’s well and septic system and connecting the area to the wider water and sewer system. Tensions grew the past few months between the county and local residents over who would pay for what.

“It is the Board of County Commissioners’ desire to fully fund the septic to sewer conversion and avoid placing an annual assessment on individual property owners of this small disadvantaged historic African-American coastal community that is vulnerable to storm surge,” County Manager Taco Pope wrote in an October memo.

Pope advised commissioners to look to state revolving funds instead of federal American Rescue Project Act money, which he expected would handle $9 million of the around $11 million estimated cost. The other roughly $1.85 million would come from all available non-ad valorem funds.

Commissioners unanimously approved the plan in February. On Monday, commissioners agreed to accept a federal Water Infrastructure Investment for the Nation (WIIN) grant for American Beach, sending $2.3 million toward reducing property assessment rates.

“It’s actually the first (WIIN grant) the state of Florida has received from the federal EPA,” Pope said. “It’s a really big deal.”

Post Views: 0

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousAlex Sink endorses Charlie Crist for Governor

nextFiled candidates struggle with fundraising in Jacksonville mayoral race

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Ron Brackett, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories