Gov. DeSantis blames CDC for Florida rent spikes

Gov. Ron DeSantis heaped blame on the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for Florida’s rent crisis Wednesday.

DeSantis, during extended remarks on the shortage of affordable housing in the state, contended that the CDC eviction moratorium that ran from Summer 2020 through last August was a contributing factor to rents spiking today.

“The CDC basically had a moratorium that said that people didn’t really have to pay rent. And I’m not saying people here weren’t. Some may not have been,” DeSantis said of the order issued in 2020 by former President Donald Trump’s administration and extended by President Joe Biden.

Regardless of how many people skipped out on rent, DeSantis said the CDC created the problem writ large.

“What’s happening now is all these people who own these properties are charging more to make up for what was there,” DeSantis explained.

DeSantis also blamed “Bidenflation,” and said that President Joe Biden was “warned” about the moratorium. But DeSantis exempted former President Trump, a current Florida resident, from criticism in his remarks.

Beyond the CDC issue, DeSantis said that sheer “demand” was making the state more unaffordable for people who lived here, with economic refugees from high cost-of-living areas squeezing supply.

“There’s a lot of demand to live in Florida,” DeSantis explained. “Rents are going up all across the country. But in a place like South Florida, this is kind of the center of the universe right now.”

“We’ve never had a situation when so many people, when they’re fed up with all the nonsense they’re dealing with in other parts of the country — heck, even other parts of the world — the No. 1 place they think to come now is South Florida, Miami. There’s just a lot of demand.”

DeSantis said that the $362 million “support” budgeted for affordable housing in the soon-to-be-signed budget will “probably help some.”

For Floridians dealing with stagnant wages, skyrocketing costs and the deadline-driven crunch of leasing companies, however, the help may be needed sooner than new builds can be completed.

Miami-Dade County is exploring declaring a “housing emergency,” which could cap rent hikes, but only after a referendum process that won’t stop the current surge. The county’s rental rates are up 39% year over year.

“What you need to do is reverse those policies that caused the inflation to begin with,” DeSantis advised, advocating increased domestic oil drilling as one way to give people “relief throughout the economy.”