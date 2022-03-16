Dreamfield launches “Warpath 850” to build fan engagement at FSU

A new subscription service promises Seminoles fans opportunities to meet FSU athletes and buy exclusive merchandise, with a portion of the proceeds going into players’ pockets.

Launched by Dreamfield, FSU’s “Warpath 850” grants fans access to youth camps, team updates, online chats, NFTs, stickers and meetups with Seminole athletes. It follows the launch of a similar program at UCF known as “Mission Control.”

“Warpath is the second iteration of our groundbreaking USO concept. Warpath is wholly owned by Dreamfield, an experienced platform in compensating athletes for the use of their name, image, and likeness, all while being supported by the Seminole fanbase,” Dreamfield CEO Luis Pardillo said.

“Our proprietary Dreamfield technology and expertise will make Warpath one of the most efficient and compliant USO’s in the entire NCAA. We are also proud to partner with FSU alumni owned Athliance for compliance and reporting purposes.”

Like Mission Control, Warpath 850 offers access to fans through a subscription, with tiers starting at $10 per month. The basic plan provides subscribers with general access to events, camps and clinics as well as behind-the-scenes updates from the team.

The top tier “Renegade” plan costs $200 per month and offers VIP access to the same events with the promise of “exclusive quarterly events.” The higher tiers also grant access to a fan Discord community.

Dreamfield was co-founded by McKenzie Milton, who played quarterback at FSU and UCF. He said Warpath 850 aims to build fan engagement with FSU’s men’s and women’s sports teams alike.

“Warpath 850 will look to partner with both male and female athletes. Clearly the tradition of powerhouse female athletic programs is alive and well in Tallahassee and those athletes, many I got to know well during my time at FSU, should be celebrated. We believe in this so much so that our first two Warpath ambassadors will be one male and one female athlete to help promote the organization,” he said.