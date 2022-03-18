March 18, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Emergency care for kids at various locations — without parental consent — clears Legislature
Team of kids children basketball players stacking hands in the court, sports team together holding hands getting ready for the game, playing indoor basketball, team talk with coach, close up of hands

Florida PhoenixMarch 18, 20225min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.18.22

2022Headlines

Alina García closes distance in SD 38 contest with $100K gain

HeadlinesJax

LeAnna Cumber formally enters race to be next Jacksonville Mayor

Team of kids children basketball players stacking hands in the court, sports team together holding hands getting ready for the game, playing indoor basketball, team talk with coach, close up of hands
'The concern this bill addresses was shared with me by local doctors, local medical societies, the FMA and others.'

Doctors could soon be able to perform emergency medical care on minors in various locations and without parental consent.

State lawmakers in the Florida House and Senate passed the measure during the 2022 legislative session, and it will head to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk for consideration.

The legislation would allow licensed physicians to “provide emergency medical care or treatment to a minor without parental consent,” though it doesn’t specify the locations where emergency care could be rendered.

However, a legislative aide to State Sen. Jennifer Bradley, a Republican who sponsored the initiative, confirmed on Thursday with the Florida Phoenix that a variety of locations where doctors could perform emergency care would be covered under the bill.

That means a licensed doctor can offer emergency treatment to kids who are involved in a serious accident at a sporting event or in a grocery store or other venues.

Bradley, who represents several North Florida counties, told the Phoenix earlier that the initiative addressing emergency care for young kids came about after doctors expressed fears over lawsuits involving when they could legally treat a child in an emergency.

“The concern this bill addresses was shared with me by local doctors, local medical societies, the FMA (Florida Medical Association) and others,” said Bradley.

State Rep. Ralph Massullo, a Republican representing Citrus County and part of Hernando, sponsored the bill on the House side. As previously reported by the Phoenix, Massullo presented his bill during a health-related subcommittee in the state House during the session, but it took only 13-seconds.

Current law states that parental consent is required for a physician to provide emergency medical care to a minor outside of a hospital or college health service, according to a legislative analysis. Only “paramedics, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), and other emergency medical services personnel” are allowed to provide emergency care to minors in a prehospital setting, such as an ambulance or on the roadside.

But the measure goes further, allowing “physicians to provide such care in prehospital settings,” such as an ambulance or at an accident scene, “similar to EMTs and paramedics, or in hospital settings,” according to a legislative analysis.

Stephen Winn, executive director of the Florida Osteopathic Medical Association, told the Phoenix in a phone conversation that he also believes the bill would apply to various locations where doctors could perform emergency medical care on minors.

Winn explained that his association strongly supports the bill.

The issue of parental consent for kids was pointed out in the legislative analysis: “The interest of parents in the care, custody, and control of their children is perhaps the oldest of the recognized fundamental liberty interests protected by the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution.”

___

Issac Morgan reporting via Florida Phoenix.

Florida Phoenix is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Florida Phoenix maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Diane Rado for questions: [email protected] Follow Florida Phoenix on Facebook and Twitter.

Post Views: 0

Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix is a news and opinion outlet focused on government and political news coverage within the state of Florida.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 3.18.22

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories