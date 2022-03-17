Last Call for 3.17.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

When most Americans think of St. Patrick’s Day, they think of Boston, New York, and maybe even Philadelphia, which ranked as the best city to celebrate the holiday according to WalletHub.

But Florida’s relationship with the holiday is longer than any of those cities. In fact, the first St. Patrick’s Day celebration in what is now the United States was held in St. Augustine.

If anyone needs convincing, there are receipts — literally.

A few years ago, USF history professor J. Michael Francis uncovered Spanish colonial records of gunpowder shipments to the colony, which used the munitions to fire off cannons in honor of St. Augustin … as well as St. Patrick.

That was in 1600, a full three decades before Boston became a city and more than a century before they held their first St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Of course, the northeastern cities can skate by on a technicality — since the St. Augustine event was in honor of San Patricio. And St. Patrick’s himself is most closely associated in Ireland, where he employed the shamrock to teach the Irish about the holy trinity and purportedly banished snakes from the island.

In modern times, the holiday is marked by parades, pints of beer and Irish pride.

Floridians can still get a top-20 experience without leaving the state — Tampa ranks No. 8 and St. Petersburg ranks No. 19 on the list of best cities to celebrate.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day.

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“If there was a silver lining of COVID, I think this bill is one of the silver linings.”

— Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, on legislation replacing standardized tests with progress monitoring.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights