Senate sends financial literacy, tech advisory panel bills to Gov. DeSantis

The Senate on Monday formally sent two bills to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ desk which would make changes to a panel overseeing technology designed to assist persons with disabilities and add a new requirement for K-12 schools to create financial literacy standards.

The financial literacy bill (SB 1054) is named the “Dorothy L. Hukill Financial Literacy Act” in honor of the late senator from Volusia County who championed the issue during her time in office.

Schools would be required to “establish specific curricular content for, at a minimum, personal financial literacy and money management” starting with students entering 9th grade in the 2023-24 school year. Financial literacy will be a required elective class for those entering high school that year.

Courses must include instruction on opening bank accounts, balancing a checkbook, money management, credit scores, personal debt, loan applications, federal income taxes and different types of investments. Republican Sen. Travis Hutson sponsored the legislation.

The other bill (SB 418) alters the rules regarding the makeup of the Florida Assistive Technology Council. It removes the current cap of 27 council members and allows for one member on the panel each to represent consumer groups and industry organizations. It also removes a requirement that one member represent the Florida Independent Living Council, instead allowing the member to represent any independent living center.

Democratic Sen. Jason Pizzo introduced the measure.

The bill also requires the council to be geographically representative of the state and reflect the ethnic, racial, age, disability and gender makeup of Florida. That was done to keep the state in line with federal standards.

Both bills were passed unanimously in each chamber.

When a bill is formally transmitted to DeSantis’ desk, it starts the 14-day clock for him to take action on the legislation, or it becomes law without his signature.

If signed into law, the bills would take effect July 1.