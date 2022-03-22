Mike Caruso, Rick Roth to headline fundraiser for Peggy Gossett-Seidman

House District 91 candidate Peggy Gossett-Seidman will hold a campaign fundraiser next week alongside two sitting lawmakers.

Gossett-Seidman, a member of the Highland Beach Commission, will be joined by Republican Reps. Mike Caruso and Rick Roth for the March 31 event. It will be held at Biergarden Boca, 309 Via De Palmas Ste. 90 in Boca Raton. It begins at 6 p.m.

In addition to Caruso and Roth, the host committee includes Highland Beach Mayor Doug Hillman, Vice Mayor Natasha Moore and fellow Commissioners Evalyn David and John Shoemaker.

Several other local elected officials are on the list, including Wellington Mayor Anne Gerwig, Ocean Ridge Mayor Kristine de Haseth, Riviera Beach Councilmember Julie Botel and Royal Palm Beach Councilmember Jeff Hmara.

Gossett-Seidman is one of three candidates running for the new HD 91, which covers a portion of coastal Palm Beach County including Boca Raton.

Currently, she faces Christina DuCasse in the Republican Primary. Democrat Andy Thompson is also running. The incumbent, Democratic Rep. Emily Slosberg-King, has an open campaign account but announced last month that she would not run for re-election.

Gossett-Seidman had about $36,000 in the bank on Feb. 28, including $30,000 in candidate loans. DuCasse had $1,943 on hand, including $1,268 in candidate loans. Thompson, meanwhile, has about $68,500 on hand, all of it from donors.

The redrawn district is expected to lean toward Democrats, though by a narrower margin than before. An analysis conducted by Matthew Isbell of MCI Maps shows President Joe Biden would have carried the new HD 91 with 52% of the vote compared to the 59% he earned in the current district.

The fundraiser invitation is below.