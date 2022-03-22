March 22, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

After ‘parental rights’ bill dispute, some Democrats want Leadership Blue event pulled from Disney

Gabrielle RussonMarch 22, 20225min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Bill allowing ‘seizure action plans’ for students lands on Gov. DeSantis’ desk

HeadlinesTallahassee

Leon County Commission backs off marijuana civil citation ordinance

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 3.22.22: Sunshine SCOTUS — long COVID-19 — STOP PUTIN — natural gas

Disney_World_-_Entrance_sign_-_by_inkiboo
'The only way that I can say it is, "Read the room."'

Florida Democrats should boycott an upcoming political conference at Disney this summer following the company’s handling of legislation critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, said the president of the Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus Tuesday.

“This is really tone deaf on the part of the Florida Democratic Party,” said caucus president Stephen Gaskill about plans to hold Leadership Blue 2022 at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort on June 17-19 which also falls during Pride Month. “The only way that I can say it is, ‘Read the room.’”

“On the heels of this Legislative Session, where the LGBTQ+ community has been under fire, and where Disney found itself in a very uncomfortable position of not supporting its LGBTQ+  employees and guests, it’s really tone deaf for FDP to place this event at a Disney park.”

Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones, who is gay, did not criticize the company directly but recognized the poor optics of holding a fundraiser on Disney property.

“There’s bad timing with this,” he said. “We need to look at the date. I think we need to go back and reexamine this.”

Disney public relations did not respond immediately to a request for comment Tuesday.

Disney’s CEO Bob Chapek has dealt with a wave of anger from employees and theme park fans over his silence on the controversial Florida bill that that limits what educators can teach about sexual orientation and gender identity.

During a shareholder’s meeting earlier this month, Chapek revealed he was against the bill but said Disney didn’t take a public stance earlier because the company was lobbying quietly behind the scenes with legislators, a stance Chapek acknowledged was “ultimately unsuccessful.”

“You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down. I am sorry,” Chapek said in a memo to employees after the March 9 shareholder’s meeting.

Some Disney employees said they planned to walk off the job Tuesday in protest of the company’s response. Others have voiced their anger aimed at Chapek on social media or during the shareholder’s meeting.

Gaskill shared how he plans to respond.

The Florida LGBTQ+ Democratic Caucus won’t participate in Leadership Blue and is asking elected officials and candidates to skip the event as well unless Leadership Blue is moved to another venue outside Disney, Gaskill said in an interview.

“Disney is facing the problem right now, but they’re not fixing the problem. There’s a long way to go for them to earn back the trust and loyalty of their LGBTQ+ employees and guests,” Gaskill said. “We’re prepared to work with them to help them do that, but rewarding them with a major event like this right off the bat without any other concessions doesn’t make any sense.”

The Leadership Blue event features Democrats meet with each other, talk policy and plan for the upcoming election cycle.

Gaskill acknowledged how important the conference is for Democrats but said, “This is the right decision” to skip it.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is a journalist who covers theme parks and Florida tourism. She previously worked at the Orlando Sentinel, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, the Toledo Blade and the Kalamazoo Gazette. She graduated from Michigan State University.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousMike Caruso, Rick Roth to headline fundraiser for Peggy Gossett-Seidman

nextFlorida Forestry Association endorses Wilton Simpson for Ag Commissioner

One comment

  • Jerry

    March 22, 2022 at 12:38 pm

    So Democrats want to teach LGBT to 5 year olds? I don’t get it. When I was 5 I didn’t even think about this stuff. It was until I hit puberty. I don’t understand why gay people are pushing this stuff on little kids. It’s sick!

    I mean I’m a straight guy today 100%. But when I was in 3rd grade I wanted nothing to do with kissing girls. My mind wasn’t into that yet. Why are we forcing these types of feelings and ideas and concepts on 3rd graders? Let kids be kids. I’m so sick and tired of these stupid liberals and their woke indoctrination in our schools. I would never put my child in a public school. I’d work another job if I had to.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Move over March Madness, it’s Veto Season
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more