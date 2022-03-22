March 22, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Wilson’s Lounge, St. Pete’s ‘Magic Mike’ bar, facing eviction 8 months after reopening

Daniel Figueroa IVMarch 22, 20224min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 3.22.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Orlando-area ‘Queen of Versailles’ will fundraise for Rachel Plakon

FederalHeadlines

Debbie Wasserman Schultz highlights South Florida innovation fueled by federal budget

Wilson's Magic Mike
Wilson's new owners say the bar's operator violated a lease agreement requiring liability insurance.

To most of the world, the seafoam green, semicircular structure with nary a window in sight on St. Petersburg’s Fourth Street is known as Club Xquisite. It’s the home of Dallas Rising’s all-male revue where Channing Tatum’s character Mike Lane bared heart and pecs in 2012’s Magic Mike.

But to most in St. Pete, the spot simply known as Wilson’s. It’s a storied local dive bar where the crack of a cue ball is always the next track. The drinks are cheap and the stale smoke hanging in the air is the souvenir you didn’t ask for, but can’t refuse. 

The place has character. It does not, however, have enough liability insurance. And because of that, it might not be around much longer.

The new owners of the property are suing the bar’s operator, John Turaniczo, saying he violated a section of the lease requiring $1 million in liquor liability coverage. The owners asked a court to intervene and force Turaniczo to update his coverage or face eviction.

Wilson’s Sports Lounge was closed throughout most of the COVID-19 pandemic and reopened last summer. In October, Belleair Development Group (BDG) bought the land at Fourth Street and 30th Avenue N for $1.2 million. That included assumption of the lease agreement with Turaniczo.

Documents filed in Pinellas County Court show Turaniczo had a $1 million general liability policy as well as separate $300,000 policies for assault and battery coverage and liquor liability coverage. According to a letter written by Jarod A. Brazel, an attorney representing BDG, Turaniczo was notified on Nov. 10 that he needed to update his policy. The letter gave a few options. He could have one $1 million policy for all the coverages. Or, if they stayed separate, each policy would have to hit $1 million.

Brazel said there was no response.

“You evidently ignored BDG’s notice and demands because earlier this month BDG received a copy of the carrier’s Notice of Cancellation of your liquor liability policy,” Brazel wrote. 

Court documents show Wilson’s liquor liability policy was dropped in January. The company received information that Wilson’s was hit with three code enforcement violations. The company asked if the violations were related to liquor and received no reply.

In the lawsuit, BDG said Turaniczo is now operating without any liquor liability coverage.

Post Views: 0

Daniel Figueroa IV

Bronx, NY —> St. Pete, Fla. Just your friendly, neighborhood journo junkie with a penchant for motorcycles and Star Wars. Daniel has spent the last decade covering Tampa Bay and Florida for the Ledger of Lakeland, Tampa Bay Times, and WMNF. You can reach Daniel Figueroa IV at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNo decision yet on sanctions for Fernandina port operator

nextMedicaid medical advisory committee meets, state shares no post-pandemic details

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Move over March Madness, it’s Veto Season
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more