March 22, 2022
How social media is aiding Ukraine humanitarian efforts

Meta is directing users of its platforms to built-in features that can enhance their humanitarian efforts.

As the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine continues, so does the refugee crisis. As the world watches, many are turning to social media to find ways to support those in need.

Meta is helping direct users of its platforms, which include Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, to built-in features that can enhance their humanitarian efforts.

A starting point: donations. Meta platforms provide many local organizations with a fundraising venue. Since Feb. 23, $30 million has been raised across 750,000 donors for nonprofits supporting short- and long-term humanitarian relief across Ukraine and for refugees in neighboring countries, including urgent medical care, shelter, food and transportation.

Some worthwhile choices for Floridians looking to help Ukrainian refugees are Orlando-based Revived Soldiers Ukraine or Jacksonville’s J. William Culinary on behalf of World Central Kitchen.

Facebook users can also create groups to show solidarity or create a support group to connect with others. Groups across Florida, such as Miami-based Ukrainians in Miami or Apopka-based St Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church Social Group of Florida are sharing updates, resources, donations, links and more in support of Ukraine.

Since Feb. 24, more than 3 million people have joined support groups on Facebook created to express solidarity with the Ukrainian people, including local communities that are providing humanitarian aid, accommodation, legal advice or medical aid, among other forms of assistance.

Users can also try out a new aesthetic by adding a frame to their profile picture, which encourages others to learn more about the crisis. Since Feb. 24, more than 10 million people have used the Ukrainian flag profile frame on Facebook.

Meta is also encouraging users who share articles and content to check that it comes from a trusted source. Those who spot misinformation or content that otherwise violates Meta’s guidelines can report it in real-time.

More information about Meta’s Ukraine efforts is available online.

