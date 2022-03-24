Val Demings energizes Democrats in deep red Lee County

Democratic Senate candidate Val Demings rallied Democratic voters in one of the most conservative corners of Florida on Thursday.

Rep. Demings, an Orlando Democrat, is challenging GOP Sen. Marco Rubio in the midterms this year. She told supporters at the Flip Florida Blue Luncheon in Fort Myers that the race will undoubtedly be hard, but that’s all the more reason to fight to flip the seat.

“We don’t agonize. We organize,” Demings told supporters.

She stressed her background as a law enforcement officer and former chief of police in Orlando. “The first woman in the history of the department,” she said of her tenure to applause. “It took 132 years, I’m just saying, for Orlando to get its first woman police chief. But we got it.”

She didn’t shy from discussing her time in the House, including being selected as a House manager the first time former President Donald Trump was impeached.

That shows her law and order credentials in contrast to Rubio, who she attacked several times as a partisan with a poor voting attendance record.

“I am running for the United States Senate and guess what?” Demings said. “I will show up for work.”

She spoke in Fort Myers as hearings continue for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, who could become the first Supreme Court justice to hail from Florida. The Democratic Congresswoman said if she were in the Senate now, she would vote to confirm Jackson, another statement that sparked loud applause.

“Aren’t we Florida Proud?” she stated, repeating a hashtag she has used repeatedly on social media as hearings played out.

She also discussed an energizing issue for Democrats this year, recounting her own experience on Jan. 6 when rioters disrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s defeat of former President Trump.

She was in the Capitol at the time with about 75 other members of Congress, and recalls one lawmakers turning to her and asking how everything would play out.

“I don’t know,” Demings said, “but if we all die today, if we are who we say we are as a nation, if we are as big and bad as we say we are, if the rule of law and Constitution mean anything, then another group will come and certify Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.

“Why does it matter? The people have spoken, and we are a government of the people, by the people and for the people.”