New York Congressman Ritchie Torres backs Maxwell Frost in CD 10

Democratic congressional candidate Maxwell Alejandro Frost has received the endorsement of U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres of New York, who holds the distinction of being one of the first two openly gay Black members of Congress.

The 34-year-old Torres, who represents part of the Bronx, is also among the younger and more progressive members of the House. His endorsement accentuates Frost’s appeal toward those constituencies in the Democratic Party.

Frost is part of a wide-open Democratic field seeking to succeed Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings in Florida’s 10th Congressional District in Orange County. Demings is running for the U.S. Senate.

“As a representative of one of the poorest districts in the country, I am on a mission to address systemic issues such as housing and economic inequality in places like the South Bronx,” Torres said in a news release issued Friday by Frost’s campaign. “I’m endorsing Maxwell, a fellow Afro-Latino, because he’s going to be an ally in that fight. Working-class and poor Americans need more champions like him in Congress and I’m going to do everything I can to get him there.”

As approved by the Legislature, the 2022 redistricting map spread CD 10 across much of northwestern and north-central Orange County. The new CD 10 has a solid Democratic voter base, though Gov. Ron DeSantis has threatened to veto the map.

The Democratic Primary field includes state Sen. Randolph Bracy of Ocoee, lawyer Natalie Gray and the Rev. Terence Gray, among others.

The Republican field includes non-profit executive Willie Montague and retired Army officer and businessman Calvin Winbish, among others.

“As someone that grew up in the housing projects of the South Bronx, Rep. Ritchie Torres, knows better than anyone how our country is rigged against poor and working-class people,” Frost said in the news release. “He’s been one of the best advocates in Congress for those in the forgotten zip codes and for all Americans who deserve a better life — I’m grateful to have his support,”