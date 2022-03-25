March 25, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

New York Congressman Ritchie Torres backs Maxwell Frost in CD 10

Scott PowersMarch 25, 20223min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis signs bill limiting use of physical restraints on students

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis signs ‘seizure action plan’ bill into law

CoronavirusHeadlines

Experts worry about how the country will see the next COVID-19 surge coming

Maxwell Frost
The Torres endorsement will likely appeal to young, progressive voters.

Democratic congressional candidate Maxwell Alejandro Frost has received the endorsement of U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres of New York, who holds the distinction of being one of the first two openly gay Black members of Congress.

The 34-year-old Torres, who represents part of the Bronx, is also among the younger and more progressive members of the House. His endorsement accentuates Frost’s appeal toward those constituencies in the Democratic Party.

Frost is part of a wide-open Democratic field seeking to succeed Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings in Florida’s 10th Congressional District in Orange County. Demings is running for the U.S. Senate.

“As a representative of one of the poorest districts in the country, I am on a mission to address systemic issues such as housing and economic inequality in places like the South Bronx,” Torres said in a news release issued Friday by Frost’s campaign. “I’m endorsing Maxwell, a fellow Afro-Latino, because he’s going to be an ally in that fight. Working-class and poor Americans need more champions like him in Congress and I’m going to do everything I can to get him there.”

As approved by the Legislature, the 2022 redistricting map spread CD 10 across much of northwestern and north-central Orange County. The new CD 10 has a solid Democratic voter base, though Gov. Ron DeSantis has threatened to veto the map.

The Democratic Primary field includes state Sen. Randolph Bracy of Ocoee, lawyer Natalie Gray and the Rev. Terence Gray, among others.

The Republican field includes non-profit executive Willie Montague and retired Army officer and businessman Calvin Winbish, among others.

“As someone that grew up in the housing projects of the South Bronx, Rep. Ritchie Torres, knows better than anyone how our country is rigged against poor and working-class people,” Frost said in the news release. “He’s been one of the best advocates in Congress for those in the forgotten zip codes and for all Americans who deserve a better life — I’m grateful to have his support,”

Post Views: 0

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFDLE Commissioner steps down, could Florida's new top cop be Gov. DeSantis loyalist?

nextDelegation for 3.25.22: Spy vs. spy — RIP Madeleine — SCOTUS shots — hero honored — flying without masks?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Christian Ulvert leaves Annette Taddeo’s gubernatorial campaign
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more