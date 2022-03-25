March 25, 2022
Fred Jones backs Robert Brackett for HD 34

Jones is the latest in a string of endorsements Brackett has received from Indian River County officials.

Vero Beach Mayor Robert Brackett picked up an endorsement from Sebastian Vice Mayor Fred Jones as he seeks the Republican nomination in House District 34.

Jones is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and a retired Florida Highway Patrol lieutenant of over 30 years. He served as former Chairman for the Substance Awareness Council of Indian River County and as Chair of the Charter Review Committee for the city of Sebastian.

“Mayor Brackett is committed to fighting for the citizens of our communities,” Jones said. “During his many years of service throughout the district, he has proven to be a dedicated and experienced leader. I know he will represent us well in Tallahassee.”

Bracket added, “It is a great honor to receive Fred’s endorsement. He is a public servant and has worked diligently to safeguard the quality of life in Sebastian and is an excellent partner with his neighbors in the other cities in our district. Working together, I know we will maintain our outstanding quality of life and continue to prosper.”

Brackett was first elected to the Vero Beach City Council in 2019 is currently in his second term as Mayor. The Brackett family has been operating businesses up and down the Treasure Coast for over 50 years.

A campaign news release notes Brackett’s long-time commitment to education and law enforcement and describes him as “a fiscal conservative who shoots straight with the voters” and “a fierce defender of our Constitutional rights.”

Jones is the latest in a string of endorsements Brackett has received from Indian River County officials since he entered the race in December. Previous backers include Public Defender Diamond Litty, Tax Collector Carole Jean Jordan and Property Appraiser Wesley Davis.

Brackett is one of five Republicans running for the seat, which is open due to incumbent Rep. Erin Grall opting to run for Senate rather than seek re-election. He faces Dan Green, JJ Grow, Karen Hiltz and Dale Merrill in the Republican Primary. Democrat Nancy Pierson is also running, though the district leans Republican.

