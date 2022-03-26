Gov. DeSantis names Erika Donalds to FGCU Board of Trustees

A prominent school choice advocate is among four individuals Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed on Friday to the Florida Gulf Coast University board of trustees.

DeSantis appointed Optima Ed CEO Erika Donalds, Sunshine Ace Hardware President Michael Wynn, Dynasil Corporation of America President Peter Sulick and GrayRobinson shareholder Luis Rivera to FGCU’s Board of Trustees.

Donalds is the most notable political appointment. A former Collier County School Board member and wife to U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, the Naples Republican has been among the most vocal advocates of school choice in the state. She also previously served on the Constitution Revision Commission, an appointee of then-House Speaker Richard Corcoran. She serves on the board of academic advisors for the Classical Learning Test, and co-founded the Florida Coalition of School Board Members.

Donalds wrote on Facebook that she was “honored” to be appointed.

“Higher education is critical to our thriving SWFL community and I look forward to contributing to FGCU’s continued success and growth,” wrote Donalds.

Wynn is a prominent business leader in Southwest Florida who recently organized a family business conference featuring former presidential candidate Steve Forbes. He was already serving as a director on the FGCU Foundation Board and on the Moorings Park Institute, and he’s second vice chair on the Naples Community Hospital Board of Directors. He previously chaired the Greater Naples Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Collier Foundation and Federal Reserve Bank of Miami. He also holds a master’s degree in business administration from FGCU.

Sulick serves as president and CEO of both Dynasil and Amerisite, and is president of the Kane Lodge Foundation. He serves with Wynn on the FGCU Foundation board and on the business advisory council for the Citadel Baker School and the executive committee for The Citadel Foundation.

Finally, Rivera is a Business Bankruptcy Law and Consumer Bankruptcy attorney at GrayRobinson and is based in Fort Myers. Rivera since 2010 served as a United States Bankruptcy Trustee for the Middle District of Florida. He chairs the Florida Bar’s Grievance Committee for the 20th Judicial Circuit and he previously chaired the Lee County Hispanic Affairs Advisory Board and the Hispanic Institute Advisory Board at Hodges University.

The 13-member trustee board for FGCU includes six appointees of the Governor.