March 26, 2022
Matt Gaetz reups vow to nominate Donald Trump for House Speaker

A.G. GancarskiMarch 26, 20222min2

gaetz, matt - graphic2
He's said this before, and he'll probably say it again.

If Republicans take the House Majority in 2022, expect former President Donald Trump to be in play for the Speaker position.

That was the vow reaffirmed Saturday night at a Trump rally in Commerce, Georgia. Gaetz, who represents Florida’s 1st Congressional District,  was the sole out-of-state politician on a stage that included Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and other Trump-adjacent candidates.

“Give us the ability to fire Nancy Pelosi, take back the majority, and impeach Joe Biden, and I’m going to nominate Donald Trump for Speaker of the United States House of Representatives,” Gaetz said to cheers.

“There is no greater country than America! There is no greater President than Donald J. Trump! And if you don’t mind me saying so, there is not a better member of Congress than Marjorie Taylor Greene!”

Gaetz, of course, has been pushing for this for over a year, including at a Sarasota rally last year.

Gaetz made news at Trump’s rally in Sarasota on July 3, promising to nominate Trump for the speakership after the 2022 election.

“After the next election cycle when we take back the House of Representatives, when we send Nancy Pelosi back to the filth of San Francisco, my commitment to you is that my vote for Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives will go to Donald J. Trump,” Gaetz told the crowd.

Gaetz has defended the Trump-for-Speaker push despite reporters claiming it’s just a fundraising gimmick. Clearly it has staying power at the rallies, at the very least.

 

 

 

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

