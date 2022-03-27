March 27, 2022
‘Stop misspeaking’: Rick Scott blasts Joe Biden’s Russian regime change gaffe

A.G. Gancarski

Rick Scott
Scott wants more action, less rhetoric from White House toward Ukraine 'win.'

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott on Sunday addressed provocative comments from President Joe Biden suggesting regime change is necessary in Russia.

The President, Scott said, needs to “stop misspeaking” and start doing more to help Ukraine repel the Russian invasion and “win” the war outright.

Scott, appearing on Fox News Sunday, agreed with interviewer John Roberts that the comments “played right into the hands” of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

“Absolutely,” Scott said. “What Biden needs to start doing is stop talking and start acting. Stop telling Putin what he’s going to do. Start giving every resource you can to the Ukrainian people. Rally (the North Atlantic Treaty Organization) to do the same thing.”

“I don’t get why the MIGs aren’t there, or anti-aircraft, anti-ship, anti-tank equipment,” Scott said. “Volodymyr Zelensky keeps telling us what he needs. He’s telling us that he doesn’t have enough.”

“Thank God Zelensky and the Ukrainian people are willing to defend their freedom,” Scott continued. “Because if they don’t, then where’s Putin going to stop? So Biden’s got to start acting and getting things done and not misspeaking. Stop misspeaking.”

The misspeaking that Scott described came at the end of Biden’s Warsaw speech, where he said the following regarding Putin: “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.” The White House has tried to walk this statement back.

Though Scott may have blasted Biden’s latest gaffe, he continues to advocate for arming Ukraine to a greater degree than currently contemplated by the U.S. or NATO.

Asked whether the U.S. should supply with Ukraine with the weapons needed to “win” a war against Russia, Scott again said that “absolutely” should be the case, while distancing himself again from the call for regime change.

“We have got to help Ukraine win,” Scott said. “We’ve got to push Putin back into Russia. And then let the will of the Russian people decide what happens to Putin. I believe he ought to go to prison for war crimes.”

Scott then pivoted toward another expression of hope for a clear cut Ukraine victory.

“You don’t play to tie,” Scott said. “You play to win. You give them every resource you can and you do it every second. Every second, you’re thinking ‘what else can we do to put Putin back on his heels and have him take his troops back into Russia’. That’s what we should do every second. We have got to win this.”

____

The Associated Press contributed reporting.

 

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

