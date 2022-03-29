‘Punished at the pump’: Anna Paulina Luna hosting voter registration drive at St. Pete gas station

Republican congressional candidate Anna Paulina Luna is hosting a voter-registration drive at a St. Petersburg gas station Tuesday evening to ” highlight Democrats’ failed energy policies.”

According to her campaign, the event starts at 5 p.m. at 2801 Central Avenue: it’s open to the public. In addition to registering voters, the event will highlight Luna’s platform of domestic energy independence as she runs for Florida’s 13th Congressional District. Luna emphasized that she adamantly opposes drilling off Florida’s coast but is an ardent supporter of Keystone XL.

“Nancy Pelosi and every Democrat running to represent FL 13 continue to punish Pinellas families at the pump with their unwavering commitment to relying on foreign dictators for oil,” Luna said. “Washington needs to wake up and immediately do what is necessary to restore the American energy independence we had less than two years ago. This isn’t rocket science. Americans can see what is happening.”

The unique event only strengthens Luna’s firebrand approach, having already established herself as a pro-Trump Republican and heightened conservative rhetoric, even snagging a prized endorsement from the former President.

“Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi are in way over their heads and have absolutely no plan to get inflation under control or the economy back on track. Restoring a Republican majority is an important check on this administration and will help us ‘stop the bleeding’ for America’s middle-class family budgets,” Luna continued. “The first step to winning that majority is persuading and registering more voters, so that’s what we will be doing tonight and every day until November.”

Many expect the CD 13 race to be one of the most competitive in the state and among the most expensive, as donors nationwide contribute. Democrats hope to keep the seat blue while Republicans focus on flipping a key swing district as the party battles to reclaim a majority in the U.S. House.

Luna is one of five running to become the GOP nominee to face a Democrat in the November General Election. The candidates are running to replace U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, who leaves the seat to run for Governor.

Others in the Republican Primary include GOP strategist Amanda Makki, nonprofit founder Audrey Henson, business owner Christine Quinn, and former prosecutor Kevin Hayslett.

The victor of the Republican Primary will face the winning candidate for the Democratic nomination, which includes state Reps. Ben Diamond and Michele Rayner-Goolsby and former Barack Obama administration national security adviser Eric Lynn.