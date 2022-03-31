Last Call for 3.31.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Equality Florida has joined the National Center for Lesbian Rights and others in Florida in filing suit against the state over the newly signed “parental rights” law, which critics have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

“We made a promise to defend the rights of all students to have a healthy environment to learn and thrive and for all parents to know their families are included and respected Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ cruel ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law is meant to isolate, stigmatize, and erase LGBTQ families and our children,” the organization said in a news release.

“We are proud to stand with the families who have fought to be recognized and with the students who have demanded to be included and respected. LGBTQ people are a part of every family, every community, every school and we will continue to stand firmly on the side of equality for all.”

The overarching lawsuit was filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida by NCLR and law firm Kaplan Hecker & Fink. The suit was filed on behalf of Equality Florida and Family Equality as well as students, parents, and a teacher.

The law in question governs classroom instruction on LGBTQ matters. Specifically, the bill limits classroom instruction on “sexual orientation and gender identity,” a move the Republican Legislature says would bolster parental rights.

A news release from Kaplan Hecker & Fink, however, says the law “deliberately employs broad and vague terms, inviting arbitrary and discriminatory enforcement by parents, who are designated as roving censors and empowered to sue local school boards for damages based on any violation.”

The firm says the vaguery fails to address certain circumstances, such as whether the law allows for the children of LGBTQ parents to speak about their family life or what school personnel are allowed to say in the event an LGBTQ student is bullied or harassed.

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“I think that’s one of the reasons they’ve got so far over their skis on this parental rights stuff because I think they’re used to having their way and they’re not used to having people that will stand in their way.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, on Disney’s opposition to the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

