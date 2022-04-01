April 1, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Republican Bruno Portigliatti files in HD 45

Scott PowersApril 1, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesNE Florida

Warnings sounded on Nassau growth, school needs

2022Headlines

Ron DeSantis holds double-digit lead over any Democrat competitor in latest Florida Chamber poll

2022Headlines

Elections office workers cleared of wrongdoing in voter fraud probe; nine former inmates face felonies

Bruno Portigliatti
Bruno Portigliatti is pushing what he termed the 'DeSantis Doctrine of Freedom First'

Republican businessman Bruno Portigliatti has filed to run for the Florida House in the redrawn House District 45, covering much of the same southwestern Orange County region he ran in during two previous elections.

Portigliatti, president of the private Florida Christian University in Orlando, joins a crowded Republican for the district to represent Windermere, Walt Disney World and much of southwestern Orange. The district appears to have a slight Democratic lean, based on the results of the past two General Elections.

He plans to focus his efforts on expanding on what he termed the “DeSantis Doctrine of Freedom First,” referencing the policies and politics of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“This election will be about safeguarding the soul of America, our community’s economic prosperity, and a parent’s right to have the final say in their child’s health, welfare and education. Central Florida is ground zero in Gov. DeSantis’ fight against woke corporate America,” Portigliatti said in a news release. “As a bold conservative leader, businessman, and education advocate, I have been and will continue to lead from the front on that fight.”

Portigliatti ran for election in House District 44 in 2017 and 2020, losing in the Republican Primary Election in 2017, which was a Special Election, and in the General Election in 2020.

This time, he’ll enter a Republican Primary Election field that includes two former congressional candidates, Vennia Francois and Mike Zhao, plus Carolina Amesty.

Allie Lee Braswell Jr. has filed to run for the Democrats.

Portigliatti is a businessman and academic administrator who has been active in Orlando and Orange County civic boards for many years. He is president of Florida Christian University and chief executive officer of Excellence Senior Living, which operates luxury senior living facilities in various communities throughout Florida. He is also a real estate developer who has directed the development of several multimillion-dollar projects by overseeing the acquisition, entitlement, construction, licensing, and operation of these projects.

Besides presiding over the nonprofit organization, New Beginnings Global Outreach, he is also active in various other local boards and community projects. He served on the Board of the Dr. P. Phillips YMCA from 2014-2020, on the City of Orlando’s Women and Minority Business Enterprise Certification Board as Chair for almost two years, and has been a member of the Dr. Phillips Rotary Club since 2013.

Post Views: 0

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 4.1.22

nextJared Moskowitz pulls in $400K in first 25 days of CD 22 campaign

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Ninth annual list of Tampa Bay’s 25 Most Powerful Politicians
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more