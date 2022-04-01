Republican Bruno Portigliatti files in HD 45

Republican businessman Bruno Portigliatti has filed to run for the Florida House in the redrawn House District 45, covering much of the same southwestern Orange County region he ran in during two previous elections.

Portigliatti, president of the private Florida Christian University in Orlando, joins a crowded Republican for the district to represent Windermere, Walt Disney World and much of southwestern Orange. The district appears to have a slight Democratic lean, based on the results of the past two General Elections.

He plans to focus his efforts on expanding on what he termed the “DeSantis Doctrine of Freedom First,” referencing the policies and politics of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“This election will be about safeguarding the soul of America, our community’s economic prosperity, and a parent’s right to have the final say in their child’s health, welfare and education. Central Florida is ground zero in Gov. DeSantis’ fight against woke corporate America,” Portigliatti said in a news release. “As a bold conservative leader, businessman, and education advocate, I have been and will continue to lead from the front on that fight.”

Portigliatti ran for election in House District 44 in 2017 and 2020, losing in the Republican Primary Election in 2017, which was a Special Election, and in the General Election in 2020.

This time, he’ll enter a Republican Primary Election field that includes two former congressional candidates, Vennia Francois and Mike Zhao, plus Carolina Amesty.

Allie Lee Braswell Jr. has filed to run for the Democrats.

Portigliatti is a businessman and academic administrator who has been active in Orlando and Orange County civic boards for many years. He is president of Florida Christian University and chief executive officer of Excellence Senior Living, which operates luxury senior living facilities in various communities throughout Florida. He is also a real estate developer who has directed the development of several multimillion-dollar projects by overseeing the acquisition, entitlement, construction, licensing, and operation of these projects.

Besides presiding over the nonprofit organization, New Beginnings Global Outreach, he is also active in various other local boards and community projects. He served on the Board of the Dr. P. Phillips YMCA from 2014-2020, on the City of Orlando’s Women and Minority Business Enterprise Certification Board as Chair for almost two years, and has been a member of the Dr. Phillips Rotary Club since 2013.