Jared Moskowitz pulls in $400K in first 25 days of CD 22 campaign

National Republicans may have put a target on the congressional seat he’s campaigning for, but Broward County Commissioner Jared Moskowitz says he’s assembled more than $650,000 to claim it for the Democrats.

In 25 days of campaigning for the seat that Rep. Ted Deutch of Boca Raton is vacating, he’s raised more than $400,000. He said he’s added $250,000 of his own money to the effort as well.

Moskowitz, who came to national prominence as Florida’s “Master of Disaster” as he led the state’s Emergency Management Division, said he’s been humbled by the outpouring of support he’s received, both in donations and endorsements from local leaders. And it’s made him more determined on this path to continue Deutch’s legacy representing Florida’s 22nd Congressional District, he said.

“Residents of this district want someone who can defend this Democratic seat and who has a proven record of tackling hard problems,” he said, according to a release from his campaign. “People in this community know I will focus on defending our democracy, preventing gun violence, supporting the State of Israel, and improving kitchen table economics.”

Deutch’s Feb. 28 announcement that he would not campaign for a seventh term in Congress representing the district that straddles Broward and Palm Beach counties set off a flurry of speculation about who might succeed him. So far, Moskowitz is the only major name who has announced a campaign for the seat. He has served as a Parkland City Commissioner, a state Representative, and now as an appointed Broward County Commissioner.

Moskowitz has come right out of the gate with a raft of politicians — 70 of them, from School Board members to former Congressmen — endorsing his bid. And a number of those names endorsing Moskowitz were thought to be possible contenders themselves.

Broward County Commissioner Mark Bogen is one of those people, but Monday he came out with a statement that Moskowitz was the best candidate for the job.

“Time and time again, Jared Moskowitz was here for us when Broward County needed him most,” Bogen said. “During the pandemic Jared was our point man for testing and vaccines for seniors and at-risk populations. As a Commission colleague, Jared has continued to act with his values of service and I’m proud to endorse his congressional campaign.”

Moskowitz also has bipartisan credibility. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asked him to lead the state’s Division of Emergency Management and also appointed him to fill the vacancy on the Broward County Commission when Commissioner Barbara Sharief resigned to run for Congress.

On Wednesday, the National Republican Congressional Committee added CD 22 to the list of 72 seats that the committee believes can be flipped. They are either held by Democrats or newly drawn in the decennial redistricting process.

His campaign is too new to have donations recorded with the. Federal Elections Commission.