Michael Waltz latest backer of Wilton Simpson’s bid for Agriculture Commissioner

U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz is putting his political support behind Senate President Wilton Simpson’s bid for Agriculture Commissioner. He endorsed the Trilby Republican on Monday.

“Now more than ever, Floridians need an Agriculture Commissioner who fully understands how our food supply chain works to provide safe and abundant food to the American people,” Waltz said. “At the height of the pandemic, Florida farmers like Wilton Simpson worked overtime to fill the gaps created by the crisis and ensure grocery store shelves were stocked.”

Waltz, a former Green Beret, was elected to Congress in 2018 to succeed Republican Ron DeSantis, who was elected Governor the same year.

Waltz made note DeSantis as Governor had often turned to Simpson’s background in the agriculture field as Florida moved through stages of the pandemic.

“Governor DeSantis leaned on (Simpson’s) expertise and tapped Wilton to serve on his Reopen Florida Task Force to help get Floridians back to work,” Waltz notes.

DeSantis appointed Simpson to the Re-Open Task Force in 2020, before Simpson ascended to the Senate presidency.

The notes about DeSantis’ reliance upon Simpson seemed especially notable amid speculation that Republican Chuck Nadd might enter a Republican primary against Simpson.

Agriculture Commissioner is the only statewide office held by a Democrat, but incumbent Nikki Fried is challenging DeSantis for Governor instead of seeking re-election.

Waltz gave a litany of reasons why Simpson should take over as Agriculture Commissioner.

“As the crisis in Eastern Europe continues, we are reminded that the strength of the world’s economy is built on the health of the commodities market. We are facing serious economic and national security challenges that require proven leaders equipped to solve real world problems,” Waltz said.

“Wilton Simpson is that leader, fully equipped to do his part to ensure our most basic needs are met as our freedom and quality of life are challenged here at home and abroad.”

Waltz said there’s reason Simpson should serve as the GOP nominee on the ticket in November regardless who may run.

“Wilton has worked to grow the GOP majority and lead a conservative revolution in the Florida Legislature by prioritizing families, cutting taxes, supporting law enforcement and our veterans, standing up for the unborn and defending the American Dream,” Waltz said.

And he noted another key endorsement Simpson already secured that would be important in a primary— that of former President Donald Trump.

“I am proud to stand with President Trump to endorse Wilton Simpson for Commissioner of Agriculture, because I know he is the conservative leader Florida needs at this critical time,” Waltz said.

Waltz is the first Green Beret elected to Congress, something Simpson stressed as he embraced the endorsement.

“Colonel Waltz is an American hero who understands the challenges we are facing nationally and across the globe, and how they impact us here at home,” Simpson said. “Mike is fighting for our shared conservative values, working against the socialist agenda in Washington, and I am honored to have his support.”