Jen McDonald raises nearly $51K in first month of HD 65 campaign

Democrat Jen McDonald has raised $50,943 in the first month of her campaign for Florida House District 65, her campaign announced Tuesday.

McDonald, who is a Tampa Bay business owner, launched her campaign at the start of March. McDonald is hoping to take the competitive Hillsborough County seat, which closely resembles current House District 60 represented by Tampa Republican Rep. Jackie Toledo.

“I have spent years building my business in Tampa, partnering with and supporting many other entrepreneurs along the way. All while investing in our community through dedicated work in multiple local organizations. I am determined to bring a community voice and common sense back to Tallahassee,” McDonald said in a statement. “As a member of the Florida House I’ll focus on legislation that promotes the opportunity for all Floridians to have a prosperous and secure future.”

McDonald’s campaign provided the latest financial update. More details will be available once March fundraising reports are due next Monday. McDonald has served as chair of the Hillsborough County Citizens Advisory Committee, chair of the Hillsborough Community College Business Advisory Board, president of the Historic Hyde Park Neighborhood Association, a member of the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce board of directors and as a member of the Junior League of Tampa.

“The outpouring of support our campaign has received in its first weeks is incredible,” McDonald continued in her statement. “From our kick off where people were lined up out the door to the tremendous support via financial contributions, the community is with this campaign. This community is ready for a Representative who has invested their time here and will bring our voice to Tallahassee with a focus on what matters most to Florida families.”

McDonald is the only candidate running in the Democratic Primary for the seat. McDonald has been endorsed by Ruth’s List Florida, which is dedicated to electing women candidate who support abortion rights.

The Democratic nominee will face the winner of the Republican Primary, which currently includes Karen Gonzalez Pittman, Jake Hoffman and Michael Minardi. Toledo has already endorsed Pittman, a Tampa business owner, as her successor. Gonzalez Pittman’s campaign also announced she has raised more than $80,000 since launching her campaign for House District 65 at the start of March.