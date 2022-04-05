Rick Scott thinks Hunter Biden story will get ‘worse and worse’

Sen. Rick Scott slammed the Joe Biden White House Tuesday — in the wake of Fox News reporting that Biden’s Chief of Staff solicited money from the current President’s son in 2012 — predicting more bombshells would come forth about the White House.

“I think this is going to get worse and worse for the Biden family,” Scott said. “I think they’re going to have done a lot of bad things. But let’s hear the facts. Whatever the facts are, the facts are. They need to quit lying.”

Ron Klain reached out to Hunter Biden when Joe Biden was Vice President in the hopes of getting $2,000 of $20,000 needed for the Vice President’s Residence Foundation, money Klain claimed was needed to maintain the organization’s charitable status. There is no record of disbursement.

“Don’t lie. It’s pretty simple. Don’t lie. I mean, he’s lying. Everybody around the Bidens knew that Hunter Biden had these relationships with our adversaries, and you know, he was a piggy bank for the President,” Scott told Larry Kudlow of the Fox Business Channel Tuesday afternoon.

“We need to understand exactly what happened here. But Big Tech, a lot of the media, don’t want to do anything to impact Joe Biden,” Scott added. “But finally all of this is coming out. They have had to acknowledge that the Hunter Biden laptop is real, which they said it wasn’t before.”

Scott went on to cast further aspersions on the Biden family financial ties.

“They’ve gotten away with it for a while, but I don’t think they’re going to keep on getting away with it,” Scott predicted, saying a Republican majority would “find out exactly what happened.”

“Joe Biden and his family, they need to be held accountable,” Scott said, saying it was necessary to “get the facts out” about the Biden family relationships with Russian and Chinese entities.

The Senator went on to predict that the Hunter Biden issue would weigh on voters’ minds in November.

“Fraud, corruption, it infuriates people: Republicans, Independents and Democrats,” Scott said. “You have to be transparent when you run for office.”