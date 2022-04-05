Rick Scott knocks NYC’s billboard campaign targeting ‘parental rights’ bill

Sen. Rick Scott doesn’t believe that new billboards in Florida cities urging residents to move to New York over the new Parental Rights in Education bill will have much of an effect.

During an appearance on the Fox Business Network Tuesday, the Senator suggested that New York City Mayor Eric Adams might have been better off putting the five Florida billboards in the five boroughs to quell migration from New York City instead of counter-messaging Florida legislation.

“I don’t think anybody’s moving back. What he ought to be doing is running ads in his own city to try to get people to quit moving. So many people are moving out of the Northeast down to Florida because they don’t want high taxes,” Scott said.

“Mayor Adams, he’s not cutting taxes. He’s not reducing regulation. He’s not cleaning up the city. Crime’s not going down. So why would anybody move back? That’s why people are continuing to move.”

“He ought to get his house in order,” Scott added. “Maybe run ads in New York City saying ‘Please, please, please, I’ll do better.'”

New York City rolled out a billboard campaign Monday targeting people in the Sunshine State piqued by the recently passed Parental Rights in Education bill (HB 1557). The ads will run through May 29 in Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach. New York City anticipates five million digital impressions from the campaign.

The ads target people upset by what the NYC press release calls the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, legislation which “bans instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten through third grade — a targeted attack on the LGBTQ+ population,” according to the official communication from the city.

“I am the Mayor of New York City, but I have a message for Florida’s LGBTQ+ community — come to a city where you can say and be whoever you want,” Mayor Adams said. “Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill is the latest shameful, extremist culture war targeting the LGBTQ+ community. Today, we say to the families living in fear of this state-sponsored discrimination that you will always have a home in New York City.”

Scott is the latest high-profile Republican to dismiss the ad campaign as a misplaced stunt.

“Mayor Adams is doing Florida a favor,” asserted Christina Pushaw Monday, in an official email from her office as press secretary for Gov. Ron DeSantis. “If anyone is so upset about our Governor defending parental rights and protecting young children from inappropriate instruction about sex and gender theory that they want to leave Florida for a crime-ridden socialist dystopia, I am quite confident our state will be better off without them.”