April 7, 2022
FIU hires Texas firm to conduct search for new president

Associated Press


Mark Rosenberg abruptly resigned as president in January.

Florida International University has hired a Texas firm to conduct a national search for its next president.

A team of 15 people will serve on a committee that will assist Dallas-based R. William Funk and Associates in the search for a new president, FIU Board of Trustees Chair Dean Colson announced Tuesday.

The action comes after Mark Rosenberg, 72, abruptly resigned as president in January. Rosenberg initially cited health concerns, but it was later learned that school officials had launched an investigation into allegations that he made unwanted advances to a woman who worked in his office.

The search for a new president is expected to take several months.

“I’m confident that FIU and our Miami community will attract excellent candidates and we will find a world-class leader as our sixth president of FIU,” Colson said during Tuesday’s meeting.

Rosenberg served as president for 13 years. FIU’s CFO and Senior Vice President Kenneth Jessell, 66, was named interim president in January, but he has said he doesn’t want the job permanently.

The university has scheduled an April 13 forum that is open to the public to discuss qualities and qualifications of the next president.



Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Associated Press

