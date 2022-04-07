Florida leaders react to Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court

Thursday marked a historic moment in United States history as the Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, securing her place as the first Black female Justice.

The Senate voted 53 to 47, mostly along party lines, to confirm Jackson as the 116th Supreme Court justice. Republican Sens. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney broke with party ranks to vote “yes” on Jackson’s confirmation.

Jackson was born in Washington, where she most recently served as a federal appeals court judge. However, she grew up in Miami-Dade County, where she graduated from Miami Palmetto Senior High School.

As they did upon hearing of her nomination in February, Florida political leaders swiftly responded to the news of her confirmation.

U.S. Rep. Val Demings, who is running to supplant U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio this November, posted her reaction to Twitter in both English and Spanish.

“I am #FloridaProud of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson for her well-deserved bipartisan appointment to the Supreme Court,” she said. “Today is a historic moment and a day for celebration as we move closer to a government that represents all Americans.”

Democratic U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, who is running to be the first Governor in Florida to serve in role as both a Republican and Democrat, kept his celebratory statement short: “Ketanji Brown Jackson will be our next U.S. Supreme Court Justice.”

Agriculture Commissioner and gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried said Florida “is so proud” of Jackson.

“As a former fellow public defender, I am grateful to know we will have someone ruling on the most important legal cases facing our country, who has a deep understanding of justice, and how often it evades those Americans most in need.”

Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book also called Jackson’s confirmation well-deserved in a series of Twitter posts.

“In the face of vitriolic, partisan attacks, Judge Jackson maintained the kind of dignity and composure becoming her new position, showing supporters (and) detractors alike the power of her unflappable resolve,” she said. “It was incredible to see the look of pride on her daughters’ faces as they watched their mom realize her dreams.

“A former public defender (and) passionate jurist who understands deeply the wide range of issues facing our justice system, Judge Jackson has rich experience both in law (and) life. A graduate of (Miami-Dade County Public Schools and) a working mom, Judge Jackson is known for high ethics (and) integrity.

“She will be a voice of reason and balance to our highest court. I thank Judge Jackson for her commitment to the law and to serving our great nation, and I look forward to her historic swearing-in as the next Supreme Court Justice for the United States of America.”

West Park Democratic Sen. Shevrin Jones celebrated the occasion but took aim at the hyper-partisanship that pervaded her confirmation hearing.

“The historic nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson — a jurist of exceptional qualification, is reason for much celebration as she blazes this trail for our country and young girls of color nationwide,” he said in a statement. “It is also not lost on me that just a few days ago, we marked the 54th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s assassination, reinforcing the undeniable fact that we have a long way to go to accomplish the vision Dr. King so eloquently outlined less than a lifetime ago.

“Despite promises of respect from Republican U.S. Senators ahead of the Judge’s hearings, she was treated with the opposite throughout this process — a telling display of everything that is wrong with politics in Washington these days. The brilliant Judge Jackson handled herself with composure, and our country will be that much better off with her on our land’s highest bench.”

Sen. Annette Taddeo, who is running to be Florida’s first Latina Governor: “I know you’ll make Florida proud. Congratulations to the newest member of the United States Supreme Court, Justice Brown Jackson!”

Hollywood Democratic Rep. Marie Woodson was similarly lavish in her praise of Jackson and offered “sincere and heartfelt congratulations” in a statement.

“As a Black woman, as a mother, and as a Floridian, I am beaming with joy for Justice Jackson,” she said. “Justice Jackson possesses a brilliant legal mind with the utmost character and integrity. She has served at all levels of the justice system and brings a depth and breadth of legal experience that will benefit all Americans and Floridians. She will make an exceptional Supreme Court Justice.”

Woodson added: “This is ‘herstory’ in action.”

Rep. Anna Eskamani shared the news with her Twitter followers.

“The Senate has voted 53 to 47 to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the 116th Supreme Court justice,” she said. “When sworn in this summer, Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court. Absolutely incredible.”

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava shared a lengthy statement on Twitter commemorating the occasion.

“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation fills me with deep Miami-Dade pride,” she said. “Judge Brown grew up and attended public schools right here in our community, and we know she will make an exceptional Supreme Court justice.

“Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court. That is historical, in and of itself. But that her nomination was supported by a broad coalition representing every corner of our country is further cause for celebration. From the Fraternal Order of Police and International Association of Chiefs of Police to bi-partisan support in the Senate, to the majority of surveyed Americans, Judge Brown Jackson’s confirmation today makes history.

“I know Judge Brown Jackson will enjoy a long and fruitful career on the high court. She will be an inspiration for generations to come. I look forward to following her career closely.”

Broward County Commissioner Jared Moskowitz, a former state Representative, director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, Parkland City Commissioner who is now running for Congress was lavish in his priaise.

“It’s WAY past due for Black women to be represented on the highest court in the land,” he said on Twitter. “There is no doubt she is talented, exceptionally qualified, and will be a historic asset to SCOTUS.”

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle shared her Twitter post congratulating Jackson for her nomination in February. In a new tweet, Rundle described Jackson as a “superbly qualified jurist.”

“Truly a day to celebrate with the historic bi-partisan confirmation of our very own @MiamiDadeCounty superstar, Ketanji Brown Jackson, to the nation’s highest Court, @USSupreme Court!” Rundle said.

Rep. Dan Daley: “Congratulations United States Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson!”

Rep. Darren Soto: “Ketanji Brown Jackson is confirmed 53-47 and makes history as 1st black woman to serve on the US Supreme Court!!!”

Many others reacted to the news as well.

Former Rep. Sean Shaw: “Congratulations to the Honorable Ketanji Brown Jackson, the next U.S. Supreme Court Justice and first Black woman to ever serve on the Court!”

Democratic political consultant Christian Ulvert: “History made! We are a better nation when we come together with bipartisan leadership to honor the work of public servants. Miami native and now Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson made history. Hard work, public service and determination brought her to this moment. Thank you @POTUS.”

Democratic strategist Aaron Parnas: “It’s official: Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Congratulations to Justice Jackson and her family!”