Ben Diamond gets endorsement from House Leader Steny Hoyer in CD 13 race

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer has picked state Rep. Ben Diamond as his choice to represent Florida’s 13th Congressional District as U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist leaves to run for Governor.

Diamond’s camp announced the endorsement in an email Thursday.

“Ben Diamond was inspired to run for office by his grandfather and my dear friend, Congressman Dante Fascell. Dante was an excellent representative for Florida, and I know he served as a wonderful role model to Ben, in whom I see the same values of integrity and honesty that his grandfather brought to his work every day in Congress,” Hoyer said.

“As an attorney and state lawmaker, Ben has built a track record of delivering results on behalf of his community. In Congress, I know he will continue to advocate for Florida’s working families, seniors, and natural resources, just as he has throughout his career. From defending the promise of our democracy to creating and protecting American jobs, Ben is the best choice to represent the people of Florida’s 13th Congressional District in Congress.”

Hoyer is the second-most powerful member of Congress. Only House Speaker Nancy Pelosi out ranks him. As Leader, his duties include scheduling legislation for consideration on the House Floor, shaping House Democrats’ legislative priorities and delivering the Democratic message.

“I am honored to have the support of House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer. A consensus-builder and devoted public servant, Leader Hoyer has never stopped fighting to deliver for our communities and our nation,” Diamond said.

“There’s so much at stake in this election, from lowering costs for working families to defending the freedoms fundamental to our democracy. I am humbled that he has put his faith in me to win one of the country’s most competitive House races, and I look forward to having the distinct privilege of serving with him in Congress.”

Diamond is joined by state Rep. Michele Rayner and Barack Obama administration official Eric Lynn in the Democratic Primary for CD 13.

Hoyer’s endorsement continues Diamond’s momentum in the race for CD 13. He’s outraised both Democratic opponents. Hoyer joins former Mayor of Tampa Bob Buckhorn, former U.S. Rep. Jim Davis, former Florida Chief Financial Officer Alex Sink, former Democratic Attorney General nominee Sean Shaw, and more than 20 Pinellas County leaders in endorsing Diamond.

The winner of the Democratic Primary will face off against either former prosecutor Kevin Hayslett, nonprofit founder Audrey Henson, Air Force veteran Anna Paulina Luna, Republican strategist Amanda Makki or Christine Quinn. Makki lost the Republican Primary to Luna in 2020. Crist then beat Luna in the General Election with 53% of the vote.

The CD13 race is expected to be one of the most competitive in Florida. Crist’s seat is considered highly competitive. Democrats have a voter registration advantage of 20,000 over Republicans in the district, but Republican presence has been growing since the GOP lost the seat to Crist.