April 7, 2022
Last Call for 4.7.22 — A prime-time read of what's going down in Florida politics

LAST CALL FEATURED IMAGE GRAPHICS 3.20
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink.

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

A pair of environmental groups are “turning up the heat” on Republican U.S. Reps. Carlos Giménez and María Salazar.

Climate Power and the League of Conservation Voters on Thursday launched an ad campaign calling out the incumbents in Florida’s 26th and 27th congressional districts for accepting campaign contributions from fossil fuel companies while voting against clean energy legislation.

The ads assert that by accepting the contributions, Gimenez and Salazar have served as enablers for Vladimir Putin and bear responsibility for rising gasoline prices.

In each ad, a narrator states the Congressperson is “leaving us dependent on big oil and at the mercy of foreign dictators” and asks voters to tell them that “blocking American-made clean energy just means higher profits for oil companies and higher gas prices for us.”

The ads are part of a broader campaign that’s also targeting Republican-controlled districts in Southern California as well as national ads taking aim at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise.

“It is the height of hypocrisy for a member of Congress who represents a district that’s been hammered by deadly climate-fueled wildfires or tropical storms to take Big Oil’s money and vote against clean energy investments,” said Pete Maysmith, LCV’s senior vice president of campaigns. “It’s time for Big Oil’s allies in Congress to feel the heat for amassing campaign contributions from price-gouging oil and gas executives.”

Climate Power Executive Director Lori Lodes added, “Voters are angry at politicians protecting the profits of Big Oil CEOs while they struggle to fill their gas tanks.

Big Oil-backed Republicans in power have spread disinformation about climate change and blocked plans to transition to a clean energy economy. We can make the U.S. truly energy independent by speeding up the production of clean renewable energy — like wind and solar — that will lower prices and reduce our dependence on oil.”

To watch the Giménez ad, click on the image below:

To watch the Salazar ad, click on the image below:

Evening Reads

Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed as first Black female Supreme Court Justice” via Mary Clare Jalonick and Mark Sherman of The Associated Press

‘He kept a promise’: How Jackson’s confirmation boosts Joe Biden’s legacy” via Francesca Chambers and Alex Roarty of McClatchy

The Ron DeSantis administration has started sending more than $600 million to Florida’s biggest corporations” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents

Gov. DeSantis signs fleet of behavioral health bills as post-pandemic need rises” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics

Election officials want Florida’s congressional lines in place before end of April” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

Homeless man described by sister as mentally ill is first arrest in Florida voter fraud investigation” via Alexander Lugo and Carolina Ilvento of Fresh Take Florida

Economists blast Florida sales tax holidays as gimmick with little benefit” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel

Biden at war: Inside a deliberate yet impulsive Ukraine strategy” via Ashley Parker, Tyler Pager and Marianna Sotomayor of The Washington Post

How many billionaires are there, anyway?” via Willy Staley of The New York Times

Why so many COVID-19 predictions were wrong” via Jerusalem Demsas of The Atlantic

Opening Day is brought to you by these lobbyists and political associations” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics

What will USF Bulls gain from an on-campus football stadium?” via Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times

Quote of the Day

“I personally cannot think of anything more impactful that has happened for Black people in Miami-Dade County … And I have lived in Miami-Dade County all of my life.”

— U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights

