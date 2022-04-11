April 11, 2022
Chip LaMarca raises nearly $30K in March
Chip LaMarca's team

Anne Geggis

chip lamarca
The two-term state Representative might be spending it on a congressional race.

Republican Rep. Chip LaMarca — the only Republican representing a House District fully contained in blue Broward County — raised nearly $30,000 last month.

And it was a shortened month of fundraising since election rules prohibit lawmakers from accepting donations during Session.

But LaMarca of Lighthouse Point might not be spending it on his re-election to a third term representing coastal Broward County, which was renumbered to House District 100 in the decennial redistricting process.

When U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch announced he would not be seeking a seventh term in Congress, representing Florida’s 22nd Congressional District, LaMarca said he was considering a run to replace him.

But he said he won’t make a decision until the congressional House map is settled, which is expected to happen before the end of April.

Still, between his personal account and his political committee, Citizens Helping Improve Policy, LaMarca has $264,893 to meet any challenger. And, if he stays in the Statehouse race, it looks like he’s got one.

His old rival, Democrat Linda Thompson Gonzalez, a former U.S. State Department assistant inspector general, filed to run for the seat on March 30. LaMarca bested her by 10 percentage points in the last match-up in 2020. His district has been renumbered from House District 93 to HD 100, but its geography remains largely the same.

Through his political committee, Citizens Helping Improve Policy, he received $10,000 from development and real estate interests. His largest donation of the month was $5,000 from George Capodagli, a Linden, New Jersey developer. His personal campaign also received nearly $7,000 in donations from the real estate and property management sector, accounting for the largest proportion of donations.

Hospitality interests — local restauranteurs — chipped in to account for another large chunk of his donations: $5,000 worth. He received $4,000 from Danielle Rosse, who runs Oceans 234 on Deerfield Beach’s oceanfront, and associated companies. He also received $1,000 from Steven Scaggs at Two Georges at the Cove, which is also a waterfront restaurant in Deerfield Beach.

LaMarca sent a $2,500 check to the Bright Future for Florida, a Fort Lauderdale political committee — his biggest expenditure in March. He also paid Ruderman and Company in Pompano Beach $1,000 for accounting services and $750 to CSC Group in Pompano Beach for consulting and fundraising services.

He was facing a campaign deadline Monday for reporting all campaign finance activity for March

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

