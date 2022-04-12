Facing a competitive primary, Jim Mooney secures nod from Paul Renner

House Speaker-designate Paul Renner is backing Republican Rep. Jim Mooney for another term in the state House.

“Jim is a commonsense conservative with the proven ability to serve employees and job creators in tourism and agriculture that make the Southernmost district’s economy strong,” said Renner, a Palm Coast Republican who chairs the Florida House Republican Campaign Committee, the primary fundraising arm to support GOP House campaigns.

“Jim has relentlessly put his community first and has been at the forefront of strengthening our environmental, flooding, and resiliency policy to protect and preserve our coastline and way of life in South Florida. I am proud to stand with Rep. Mooney in his bid for re-election and know that he will continue to be a strong voice to protect our environment, and improve health care, education, and Florida’s economy.”

Mooney was first elected in 2020 to represent House District 120, which includes all of Monroe County as well as a portion of southern Miami-Dade. HD 120 remains largely the same under new district maps approved by the Legislature.

“It’s an honor to represent District 120 and receive the support of Chairman Paul Renner,” Mooney said in a news release. “Floridians can expect Speaker-designate Renner to be a strong leader on the most critical issues affecting our state.

“Over the past two years, I secured additional affordable housing units for essential public employees, paved the way for 100 new public moorings off Key West, and secured over $70 million to fund critical initiatives in Monroe County and Miami-Dade County,” he continued. “I look forward to working with Chairman Renner and the rest of my colleagues in the Florida House, and I am committed to earning the support of my local community once again.”

Currently, Mooney is one of five candidates running for HD 120. He faces Robert Allen and Rhonda Rebman Lopez in the Republican Primary. Adam Gentle and Daniel Horton-Diaz are competing for the Democratic nomination.

Mooney faced Rebman Lopez in the 2020 Republican Primary, securing a narrow victory. Earlier this month, she launched her 2022 campaign by attacking the incumbent as “unenthusiastic” and claiming she has received numerous complaints about Mooney’s performance in his first term.

Renner’s endorsement serves as a counter to the attack and indicates Mooney could receive financial backup from the well-funded political committee Renner chairs — at the end of March, FHRCC had more than $3.3 million banked. Mooney also has raised more than $100,000 for his campaign and about $9,000 more in an affiliated political committee, Friends of Jim Mooney.