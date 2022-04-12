April 12, 2022
Personnel note: Abby Vail to lead Ballard Partners’ Tallahassee office
Abby Vail.

ballard partners ABBY VAIL
'She is the right person at the right time to lead our firm’s office in the state capital.'

Abby Vail is now managing partner of Ballard Partners’ Tallahassee office, the firm announced Tursday.

“Since joining our firm in 2020, Abby has become an indispensable part of the Ballard Partners team in Tallahassee,” said Brian Ballard, the firm’s president and founder. “She is the right person at the right time to lead our firm’s office in the state capital.”

Vail has more than 15 years of government affairs experience in both the legislative and executive branches of government. Her experience encompasses all aspects of the financial services industry, including insurance, banking, consumer finance, securities and fintech as well as the health care industry.

Vail previously served as Senior Cabinet Aide to Former Chief Financial Officer Jeff Atwater, who has since joined Ballard Partners as well. Vail began her career at the Office of Insurance Regulation, leading the agency’s policy agenda during a period of major property & casualty insurance reform following the 2004-2005 hurricane seasons.

“It has been a privilege to be a part of the exceptionally talented team at Ballard Partners, and I am deeply honored to lead the firm’s office in Tallahassee,” Vail said.

Vail’s elevation comes after Carol Bracy announced she would be taking an extended leave of absence in order to care for her mother, who was recently diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

“All of us at the firm appreciate and respect Carol’s decision to care for her mom at this critical time. Her office will always be waiting for her when she is able to come home. Until then, we will all miss her,” Ballard said.

Bracy added, “The decision to stop doing what I love to do, with people I love working with, and for clients I love working for was not an easy one. But for me and my family, it’s the right decision to make at this time.”

Ballard Partners has been one of the largest lobbying firms in the Sunshine State for years and has quickly become one of the largest in Washington since it expanded its operation to the nation’s capital five years ago.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics.

