DNC continues to tar Republicans with Rick Scott tax hike pitch

The Democratic National Committee continues to make Sen. Rick Scott a centerpiece of its 2022 messaging.

On Wednesday, the party unveiled a campaign reminding Florida voters of Scott’s assertion that people who were physically able to work demonstrate that they had some “skin in the game” and pay federal income tax. That was a tenet of Scott’s 11-point plan to “rescue America,” released this winter.

The campaign will be directed, the DNC notes, to last-minute tax filers, with ads targeting people searching for tax preparation services. Digital ads will direct taxpayers to a website: GOPtaxhike.com.

“Floridians deserve to know what the Republican tax plan would mean for them — and for more than 40% of Floridians, it could mean higher taxes,” DNC spokesperson Rhyan Lake said. “While Democrats are working to lower costs and make your hard-earned money go further, there’s a good chance you could be paying higher taxes if Republicans get their way.”

Scott continues to mount defenses of his plan, and is fighting a two-front war in that effort. Shots from Democrats are predictable, but much of the toughest criticism has come from Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. The Kentucky Republican explicitly said “no” to Scott’s plan earlier this year in a press conference with Scott on hand.

“We will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half the American people, and sunsets Social Security and Medicare within five years. That will not be part of a Republican Senate majority agenda.”

Scott subsequently suggested Republican leadership can’t handle his truth. “I went out and made a statement that got me in trouble. I said that all Americans need to have some skin in the game. Even if it is just a few bucks, everyone needs to know what it is like to pay some taxes. It hit a nerve.”

See the DNC ad below.