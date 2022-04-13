Josh Johnson gets first endorsement in campaign for Leon Commission

Leon County Commission at-large candidate Josh Johnson announced he received his first endorsement Tuesday from a familiar face in county politics.

Johnson, who is running against incumbent Nick Maddox, has been endorsed by former County Commissioner Bob Rackleff. He served on the Commission from 1998 to 2010, was the Democratic Party candidate in the 2018 Florida’s 2nd Congressional District race and is the founder of the Big Bend Voting Rights Project.

Rackleff and Johnson have both been outspoken in their opposition to the $27 million allocation to Doak Campbell stadium passed last month. Rackleff penned an opinion piece in the Tallahassee Democrat speaking against the funding, while Johnson has been critical of the funding since announcing his candidacy.

The two men met outside the stadium to speak and pose for photos to announce the endorsement. Rackleff said Johnson is competent, capable and ready for office.

“Josh has the right skills and attitude towards public service to win this crucial election and serve effectively on the County Commission,” Rackleff said. “He’s serious and well-equipped to handle our community’s most pressing problems and help get us back on track.”

Rackleff said Leon County’s government needs elected officials like Johnson to push back against decisions like the stadium funding.

“In this time of overwhelming complacency in our local government where the agenda has strayed so far from the public’s will, we need leaders like Josh Johnson at the table representing our interests,” he said.

Rackleff has also endorsed Tallahassee City Commission candidate Adner Marcelin this election cycle. He has also donated money to Johnson, Leon Commissioner Rick Minor, City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow, Leon Commission Candidate Damon Victor, and Leon Commissioner and Tallahassee mayoral Candidate Kristin Dozier. All of the people Rackleff has supported either voted against the stadium funding in February or have campaigned against it.

In a statement to Florida Politics, Johnson said he is honored to receive Rackleff’s endorsement.

“Having the public confidence of a proven leader like Bob Rackleff is a moment in this campaign that I will treasure. I can only hope and work to build this same confidence in every citizen of Leon County,” Johnson said.