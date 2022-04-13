To help curb substance use disorders, state offers Medicaid-participating docs free continuing education

In an attempt to reduce the impact of substance use disorders in the state, Medicaid-participating doctors, physician assistants and advanced nurses can tap into free online continuing medical education (CME) credits offered by the University of Florida until August 2023.

The online program shows doctors how to screen, briefly intervene and refer patients to treatment. While the practice tips apply to all patients, the Agency for Health Care Administration — which administers the state’s Medicaid program — says the CME focuses on practice tips in the evaluation and management of pregnant women.

The opportunity was announced in an agency “Medicaid alert.” While the CME is available to medical doctors, osteopathic physicians, physician assistants and advanced nurses, AHCA underscored that “obstetricians, family physicians, internal medicine physicians, primary care providers, and hospital physicians are encouraged to participate given their front-line service in health care.”

In addition to announcing the availability of the free continuing education credits, the Medicaid alert also noted two new billing codes for providers who work in a primary care or other medical setting and who render the screening, brief intervention and treatment referral services. Additionally, providers can bill Medicaid for those services separately, even if they are provided during the same visit that evaluation and management services are provided. Evaluation and management services include well-child checkups, annual visits and custodial care visits in nursing homes.

The billing codes apply to both Medicaid managed care as well as Medicaid fee-for-service. As of March 31, more than 5.18 million people were enrolled in Florida’s Medicaid program. Of those, 4,075,825 were enrolled in Medicaid managed care plans and the remaining were in traditional fee-for-service Medicaid.

Similar billing codes exist for the same services provided by physicians and physician extenders in the community behavioral health setting.