Floridians support aggressive U.S. response to Russia invasion of Ukraine, USF poll finds

A new poll from the University of South Florida released Thursday found a majority of Floridians support an aggressive U.S. response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

And Floridians are watching.

According to the poll, 79% of Floridians are closely following the conflict in Ukraine. A little over a third of Floridians, about 34%, think U.S. sanctions against Russia are appropriate. Just under half, 45%, think the U.S. should have a more aggressive response. And a large majority, 74%, support sending Ukraine more direct military support with weapons and ammunition.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine has been going on for nearly two months. The Associated Press reported Thursday that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Russia’s war against Ukraine was “weakening the economic prospects for most of the world’s countries and called high inflation a clear and present danger to the global economy.” The IMF said the war has already had devastating consequences on the global economy with more than 143 countries facing an economic downturn in its wake.

The survey of 600 Floridians was conducted between March 31 and April 12. The same day it closed, President Joe Biden called the war in Ukraine a “genocide” and the day after, he announced a new $800 million military assistance package for Ukraine.

“The steady supply of weapons the United States and its allies and partners have provided to Ukraine has been critical in sustaining its fight against the Russian invasion,” Biden said in a statement. “It has helped ensure that Putin failed in his initial war aims to conquer and control Ukraine. We cannot rest now.”

The U.S. has now sent $2.6 billion in assistance to Ukraine without direct military involvement. The latest package is among the most robust, including 155 mm howitzers and 40,000 artillery rounds, two air surveillance radars, 300 Switchblade “kamikaze” armed drones and 500 Javelin missiles designed to knock out tanks and other armor. Also included are 10 counter-artillery radars used to track incoming artillery and other projectiles to determine their point of origin for counterattacks.

Floridians also said it is important for the state to divest the $300 million it has linked to Russia and Russian businesses. The survey found 86% of Floridians think divestment is important. Florida Democrats have called for divestment since the early days of the conflict, including during the Legislative Session, but the Governor has sought clarity from the Legislature before acting.

Most responses were fairly even between Republicans, Democrats and independents, except for the perception of Biden’s response. Only 43% of respondents said they were satisfied. Viewed by party split, 70% of Democrats were very or somewhat satisfied, while only 18% of Republicans said the same.

The split was also seen when it came to sanctions. There, only 35% of Democrats said U.S. sanctions were too weak. But more than 60% of Republicans said they want to see more aggressive sanctions.