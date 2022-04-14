Democrats offer competing takes on how to handle redistricting Special Session

Should Democrats show up to a Special Session on redistricting? One state Senator running for Governor has already said she won’t go. But most Democrats, including her Primary opposition, see value in using the floor as a platform against gerrymandering.

Sen. Annette Taddeo, a Miami Democrat, said on Wednesday that lawmakers shouldn’t even show up if Republican leadership plans to rubber-stamp a proposed map from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“It’s all a farce,” Taddeo told Florida Politics. “It’s a waste of time, of taxpayer dollars, when we should be dealing with real issues that Floridians are facing.”

Taddeo is challenging DeSantis for Governor and is currently in a Democratic Primary battle.

Taddeo hopes for a Special Session soon on property insurance. She also said she’s flabbergasted a Surfside condo collapse that killed 98 people wasn’t enough to move a building inspection reform bill across the finish line during the regular Legislative Session.

But she won’t go to Tallahassee after the Governor vetoed a map approved by the Legislature and proposed his own.

“We’re not even drawing maps, which constitutionally we are supposed to do,” Taddeo said. “They have said we are not going to do anything. We’re just going there to go through the motions and give the Governor whatever he wants.”

She thinks her time will be better spent doing something for her community. She encouraged colleagues to boycott and instead participate in a Habitat for Humanity project or similar bit of local good.

“Just do something real and that shows that this is what we’d rather be doing in Tallahassee,” she said, “actually fixing problems (Floridians) are dealing with, like affordable housing.”

Colleagues so far haven’t jumped on the boycott wagon.

“It is important that Democrats show up and be on record rejecting this unprecedented power grab that the Governor is on,” said Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Miami Gardens Democrat.

Other candidates for Governor also offered competing takes.

“It’s important that our legislators are on the record regarding Gov. DeSantis’ abuse of power,” said U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, a Democratic candidate for Governor. “What he’s trying to do is illegal and we need to build the legislative record because all of this will be decided ultimately by the courts. There’s a lot at stake here both locally and nationally.”

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, also a Democratic candidate for Governor, agreed with criticisms of the Legislature for deferring to DeSantis on cartography.

“They have given absolute power to this Governor to draw maps for our congressional districts,” she said. “That responsibility is supposed to be with the Legislature.”

But she wasn’t sure about a boycott.

“I am not in the Legislature so that’s not my decision, my choice or even my advice on what the Democratic caucus should be doing. But it is irresponsible of this Legislature to have given so much power to the Governor knowing that he has abused it time and time again.”