April 14, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Volusia lawmakers see insurance claim abuse spurring property insurance crisis

Scott PowersApril 14, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Democrats offer competing takes on how to handle redistricting Special Session

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Floridians support aggressive U.S. response to Russia invasion of Ukraine, USF poll finds

HeadlinesInfluence

Tom Leek defends letting Governor draw congressional map

Tom Wright, Tom Leek, Elizabeth Fetterhoff, Webster Barnaby
'It's not about getting the insured a new roof.'

Asked what can be done about Florida’s growing property insurance challenges, lawmakers at a Volusia County forum Thursday said the problems grow out of lawsuits and insurance fraud and abuse.

Republican Reps. Webster Barnaby of Deltona and Tom Leek of Ormond Beach characterized the property insurance problem as a matter that needs tort and regulatory reforms to reduce insurance fraud, insurance claims abuses and litigation.

Barnaby, who is on the House Insurance & Banking Subcommittee, said he did not think a comprehensive solution was possible in a Special Session, but that he expects it to be addressed next year.

St. Petersburg Republican Sen. Jeff Brandes, and many Democrats, have requested a Special Session to address what they characterize as a looming property insurance “crisis.” They contend many Florida homeowners are suffering from rapidly increasing insurance rates, and note that some property insurance companies have collapsed in the past year. That has made insurance increasingly difficult for homeowners to obtain.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he would support a Special Session, and Brandes is out to force one.

On Thursday, Barnaby and Leek joined Sen. Tom Wright of Port Orange and Rep. Elizabeth Fetterhoff of DeLand in a Volusia County legislative delegation forum hosted by the Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce in Daytona Beach. Wright and Fetterhoff did not respond to the insurance question.

Barnaby began by saying his conversations with insurance companies turn to problems with car windshield cracks and water damage claims that too often become more than reasonable fix claims. He said roofs are a problem too.

“The short answer is we have a comprehensive problem that needs to be looked at comprehensively. Many are calling for a Special Session in the Legislature to look at the homeowners, rising costs for individuals. I think it needs to be more than just a Special Session,” Barnaby said.

Leek chimed in, saying that roof damage claims brought by roofing companies are overwhelming insurers, amounting to nearly 80% of all claims and 80% of all roof litigation, indicating the roofing industry has “taken over.”

“It’s not about getting the insured a new roof. It’s about everyone making money in that process,” Leek said.

Post Views: 0

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDemocrats offer competing takes on how to handle redistricting Special Session

nextShip's crew member absconds across marsh from Fernandina Port

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Lenny Curry for Congress? He’s thinking about it.
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more