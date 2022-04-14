April 14, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ship’s crew member absconds across marsh from Fernandina Port
Image via Wes Wolfe.

Wes WolfeApril 14, 20224min0

Related Articles

NE Florida

Partial sewer tax refund coming now, rest later for American Beach property owners

NE Florida

State money to fix Nassau County road’s ‘excessive rutting’ problem

NE Florida

Nassau Commissioners give OK to new County Attorney contract

marsh talbot islands
The man is believed to still be missing.

Security has stepped up at the Port of Fernandina since a crew member on one of the ships decided to stay in America in a way pursued for hundreds of years — he departed the vessel and tried to find a place to stay without attracting too much attention.

News of the man’s alleged illegal entry into the United States appeared to come as a second thought to the Ocean Highway and Port Authority (OHPA) Chairman, Danny Fullwood.

“There’s nothing to report from Port security — everything’s been OK,” Fullwood said at the OHPA’s meeting Wednesday night. “As a matter of fact, there was a problem with the ship we’ve been talking about. Somebody absconded from the ship. One of the crew members left the Port through the marsh during the night. They never did find him — he may have gotten gator-eaten in that marsh, I don’t know. 

“They now have a police officer that sits down there 24 hours a day monitoring that ship. There’s a gangplank — If that gangplank comes down … in the morning, I know there’s one crew member that comes down and checks the water line, because he has to do that, goes back up and the gangplank goes up unless they have to get off the ship for some other reason. Some of them can if they have the appropriate documentation to do that.”

Nassau Terminals is paying the police officer for the security work. The crew member is believed to be Vietnamese, Nassau Terminals CEO Chris Ragucci said, and Fullwood noted he was still missing as of the time of the meeting.

“They have a description of him, he was picked up on our cameras, so they have an idea of what he looks like,” Ragucci said. “They saw him getting out through the marsh.”

There are really only two ways to go from the port — east into Fernandina Beach or west across the Amelia River and marshes that are problematic to walk through at the lowest of tides. The natural barrier is usually enough to dissuade most people from crossing it to get to the mainland. Amelia Island is longitudinal so heading south isn’t much of a help, and go far enough north and you’ll attract the notice of security at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay.

“It is fenced, but the guards open the gate to let the trains go through,” Ragucci said.

The crew member went down the tracks and through the open gate, Fullwood added, to reach the marsh.

“It has happened before,” Fullwood said, “but it’s more peculiar now.”

Post Views: 0

Wes Wolfe

Wes Wolfe is a reporter who's worked for newspapers across the South, winning press association awards for his work in Georgia and the Carolinas. He lives in Jacksonville and previously covered state politics, environmental issues and courts for the News-Leader in Fernandina Beach. You can reach Wes at [email protected] and @WesWolfeFP. Facebook: facebook.com/wes.wolfe

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousVolusia lawmakers see insurance claim abuse spurring property insurance crisis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Lenny Curry for Congress? He’s thinking about it.
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more