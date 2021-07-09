Here are the Surfside condo collapse victims identified so far

At about 1:20 a.m. on June 24, Miami-Dade County dispatched first responders to Surfside for what was initially said to be a garage collapse. They arrived to something far graver. Half of the Champlain Towers South condo building had fallen, and hundreds of people were missing.
No survivors have been found since those early hours. The ensuing weeks have included a demolition of the other half of the tower to allow crews, who worked through worsening weather conditions caused by Tropical Storm Elsa, to more safely search through the wreckage.
On July 7, Miami-Dade officials confirmed that work at the collapse site had shifted from a rescue mission to a search-and-recovery effort as no hope remained of finding survivors.
This is a list of victims Miami-Dade has recovered and identified so far.
— Stacie Dawn Fang
54 years old
Recovered June 24
— Antonio Lozano
83 years old
Recovered June 24
— Gladys Lozano
79 years old
Recovered June 25
— Manuel LaFont
54 years old
Recovered June 25
— Leon Oliwkowicz
80 years old
Recovered June 26
— Luis Bermudez
26 years old
Recovered June 26
— Ana Ortiz
46 years old
Recovered June 26
— Marcus Joseph Guara
52 years old
Recovered June 26
— Christina Beatriz Elvira
74 years old
Recovered June 27
— Frank Kleiman
55 years old
Recovered June 28
— Michael David Altman
50 years old
Recovered June 28
— Hilda Noriega
92 years old
Recovered June 29
— Lucia Guara
11 years old
Recovered June 30
— Emma Guara
4 years old
Recovered June 30
— Anaely Rodriguez
42 years old
Recovered June 30
— Andreas Giannitsopoulos
21 years old
Recovered June 30
— Magaly Elena Delgado
80 years old
Recovered June 30
— Bonnie Epstein
56 years old
Recovered June 30
— Claudio Bonnefoy
85 years old
Recovered July 2
— Maria Obias-Bonnefoy
69 years old
Recovered July 2
— (Name not released at the family’s request)
7 years old
Recovered July 2
— Graciela Cattarossi
48 years old
Recovered July 2
— Gonzalo Torre
81 years old
Recovered July 2
— David Epstein
58 years old
Recovered July 2
— Ingrid Ainsworth
66 years old
Recovered July 5
— Tzvi Ainsworth
68 years old
Recovered July 5
— Nancy Kress Levin
76 years old
Recovered July 5
— Jay Kleiman
52 years old
Recovered July 5
— Francis Fernandez
67 years old
Recovered July 5
— Andrea Cattarossi
56 years old
Recovered July 5
— Graciela Cattarossi
86 years old
Recovered July 6
— Gino Cattarossi
89 years old
Recovered July 6
— Simon Segal
80 years old
Recovered July 6
— Elaine Lia Sabino
71 years old
Recovered July 6
— Gary Cohen
58 years old
Recovered July 7
— Juan Alberto Mora Jr
32 years old
Recovered July 7
— Ruslan Manashirov
36 years old
Recovered July 7
— Harold Rosenberg
52 years old
Recovered July 7
— Gloria Machado
71 years old
Recovered July 7
