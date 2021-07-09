July 9, 2021
Here are the Surfside condo collapse victims identified so far

Jesse Scheckner July 9, 2021

AP SURFSIDE (1) 7.7.21
Some victims have yet to be identified.

At about 1:20 a.m. on June 24, Miami-Dade County dispatched first responders to Surfside for what was initially said to be a garage collapse. They arrived to something far graver. Half of the Champlain Towers South condo building had fallen, and hundreds of people were missing.

No survivors have been found since those early hours. The ensuing weeks have included a demolition of the other half of the tower to allow crews, who worked through worsening weather conditions caused by Tropical Storm Elsa, to more safely search through the wreckage.

On July 7, Miami-Dade officials confirmed that work at the collapse site had shifted from a rescue mission to a search-and-recovery effort as no hope remained of finding survivors.

This is a list of victims Miami-Dade has recovered and identified so far.

Stacie Dawn Fang
54 years old
Recovered June 24

Antonio Lozano
83 years old
Recovered June 24

Gladys Lozano
79 years old
Recovered June 25

Manuel LaFont
54 years old
Recovered June 25

Leon Oliwkowicz
80 years old 
Recovered June 26

Luis Bermudez
26 years old 
Recovered June 26

Ana Ortiz
46 years old
Recovered June 26

Marcus Joseph Guara
52 years old
Recovered June 26

Christina Beatriz Elvira
74 years old
Recovered June 27

Frank Kleiman
55 years old
Recovered June 28

Michael David Altman
50 years old
Recovered June 28

Hilda Noriega
92 years old
Recovered June 29

Lucia Guara
11 years old
Recovered June 30

Emma Guara
4 years old
Recovered June 30

Anaely Rodriguez
42 years old
Recovered June 30

Andreas Giannitsopoulos
21 years old
Recovered June 30

Magaly Elena Delgado
80 years old
Recovered June 30

Bonnie Epstein
56 years old
Recovered June 30

Claudio Bonnefoy
85 years old
Recovered July 2

Maria Obias-Bonnefoy
69 years old
Recovered July 2

— (Name not released at the family’s request)
7 years old
Recovered July 2

Graciela Cattarossi
48 years old
Recovered July 2

Gonzalo Torre
81 years old
Recovered July 2

David Epstein
58 years old
Recovered July 2

Ingrid Ainsworth
66 years old
Recovered July 5

Tzvi Ainsworth
68 years old
Recovered July 5

Nancy Kress Levin
76 years old
Recovered July 5

Jay Kleiman
52 years old
Recovered July 5

Francis Fernandez
67 years old
Recovered July 5

Andrea Cattarossi
56 years old
Recovered July 5

Graciela Cattarossi
86 years old
Recovered July 6

Gino Cattarossi
89 years old
Recovered July 6

Simon Segal
80 years old
Recovered July 6

Elaine Lia Sabino
71 years old
Recovered July 6

Gary Cohen
58 years old
Recovered July 7

Juan Alberto Mora Jr
32 years old
Recovered July 7

Ruslan Manashirov
36 years old
Recovered July 7

Harold Rosenberg
52 years old
Recovered July 7

Gloria Machado
71 years old
Recovered July 7

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012.

One comment

  DR LARRY MYERS

    July 9, 2021 at 12:52 pm

    IN MANHATTAN DR LARRY MYERS –AWARD WINNUING DRAMATIST, UNIVERSITY PROFESSOR 40 YEARS AND DIRECTOR OF PLAYWRIGHTS SANCTUARY IS COMPLETING HIS NEWSTAGEWORK “TOWERS FALL’

    A POETIC, FICTIONAL TRIBUTE HONORING THE LOST, MISSING, THE FAMILIES AND WORKERS AND VOLUNTEERS,
    MYERS WAS ON SITE BOOTS ON GROUND IN TRENCHES HELPER IN MIAMI

    Reply

