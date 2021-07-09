Here are the Surfside condo collapse victims identified so far

At about 1:20 a.m. on June 24, Miami-Dade County dispatched first responders to Surfside for what was initially said to be a garage collapse. They arrived to something far graver. Half of the Champlain Towers South condo building had fallen, and hundreds of people were missing.

No survivors have been found since those early hours. The ensuing weeks have included a demolition of the other half of the tower to allow crews, who worked through worsening weather conditions caused by Tropical Storm Elsa, to more safely search through the wreckage.

On July 7, Miami-Dade officials confirmed that work at the collapse site had shifted from a rescue mission to a search-and-recovery effort as no hope remained of finding survivors.

This is a list of victims Miami-Dade has recovered and identified so far.

— Stacie Dawn Fang

54 years old

Recovered June 24

— Antonio Lozano

83 years old

Recovered June 24

— Gladys Lozano

79 years old

Recovered June 25

— Manuel LaFont

54 years old

Recovered June 25

— Leon Oliwkowicz

80 years old

Recovered June 26

— Luis Bermudez

26 years old

Recovered June 26

— Ana Ortiz

46 years old

Recovered June 26

— Marcus Joseph Guara

52 years old

Recovered June 26

— Christina Beatriz Elvira

74 years old

Recovered June 27

— Frank Kleiman

55 years old

Recovered June 28

— Michael David Altman

50 years old

Recovered June 28

— Hilda Noriega

92 years old

Recovered June 29

— Lucia Guara

11 years old

Recovered June 30

— Emma Guara

4 years old

Recovered June 30

— Anaely Rodriguez

42 years old

Recovered June 30

— Andreas Giannitsopoulos

21 years old

Recovered June 30

— Magaly Elena Delgado

80 years old

Recovered June 30

— Bonnie Epstein

56 years old

Recovered June 30

— Claudio Bonnefoy

85 years old

Recovered July 2

— Maria Obias-Bonnefoy

69 years old

Recovered July 2

— (Name not released at the family’s request)

7 years old

Recovered July 2

— Graciela Cattarossi

48 years old

Recovered July 2

— Gonzalo Torre

81 years old

Recovered July 2

— David Epstein

58 years old

Recovered July 2

— Ingrid Ainsworth

66 years old

Recovered July 5

— Tzvi Ainsworth

68 years old

Recovered July 5

— Nancy Kress Levin

76 years old

Recovered July 5

— Jay Kleiman

52 years old

Recovered July 5

— Francis Fernandez

67 years old

Recovered July 5

— Andrea Cattarossi

56 years old

Recovered July 5

— Graciela Cattarossi

86 years old

Recovered July 6

— Gino Cattarossi

89 years old

Recovered July 6

— Simon Segal

80 years old

Recovered July 6

— Elaine Lia Sabino

71 years old

Recovered July 6

— Gary Cohen

58 years old

Recovered July 7

— Juan Alberto Mora Jr

32 years old

Recovered July 7

— Ruslan Manashirov

36 years old

Recovered July 7

— Harold Rosenberg

52 years old

Recovered July 7

— Gloria Machado

71 years old

Recovered July 7