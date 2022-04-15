Ashley Moody gives Back the Blue Award to Hillsborough County officer Mike Blair

Attorney General Ashley Moody awarded Corporal Mike Blair of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) a Back the Blue Award for his commitment to helping victims of crime — even adopting a child who survived a familial homicide attempt.

Blair, who works as a homicide detective for HCSO, responded to a call in 2018 about a father attempting to murder his family. The son, Ronnie, escaped despite being stabbed and burned during his father’s rampage. After the tragedy, Blair’s family took Ronnie under their wing, adopting the child and now raising him as their own.

“It’s situations like this that not only define who you are as an officer, but who you are as a human being,” Moody said in a statement. “Corporal Blair has held many titles throughout his career, but I believe one of the most impressive titles he has earned is father. Corporal Blair is a hero, and I cannot thank him enough for his service to Florida and especially to his son Ronnie.”

The Back the Blue Award is part of Moody’s statewide campaign to highlight positive relationships between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve. Moody has issued more than 45 Back the Blue Awards since taking office in 2019.

“Corporal Mike Blair has an unwavering passion for serving his community. He is also devoted to his family and is a shining example of someone who goes above and beyond for those he loves and what he knows is right,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

“If I had to describe him in one word, it would be ‘ready.’ Mike is always ready to help a coworker through a difficult time, ready to solve a heinous crime, to bring much-awaited answers and closure to families, and ready to open his heart and home to a little boy who changed his life for the better. I can think of no one more deserving than Mike for the Attorney General’s ‘Back the Blue’ award. I appreciate Attorney General Moody’s support and recognition of a man who has dedicated his life to service, doing so with compassion for those around him.”

Law enforcement officers will soon be offered more incentives to adopt a child within the state child welfare system. A recently signed measure, HB 3, would allot $10,000 to an officer adopting a child, and $25,000 if a child with special needs is adopted. The law also gives raises to law enforcement officers and covers relocation charges for anyone moving to join law enforcement.