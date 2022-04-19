Chris Sprowls defends plan to nix Disney district

House Speaker Chris Sprowls on Tuesday defended Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to strip Walt Disney World of its self-governance status, saying the entertainment giant has long misused its “public benefit” to impact political policy.
Sprowls’ remarks come as lawmakers return to Tallahassee and take up legislation seeking to strip the theme park of its independence. Since 1967, the company has enjoyed its state-ordained status as a self-governing body — known as Reedy Creek. Those privileges, though, may end after the latest dustup between Disney and DeSantis.
Championed by Republican leadership, the proposal (HB 3C) would repeal all special districts implemented before 1968. Only six of Florida’s 1,844 special districts would fall under the measure, according to a staff analysis. Among them: Reedy Creek.
Sprowls denies characterizations suggesting the proposal is targeted at Disney, saying lawmakers have long discussed such a proposal. He did, though, lament the corporation’s activism and political opposition against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill. Disney in March pledged to cease all donations to political campaigns amid the fallout.
“They’re trying to control everything that happens in society and that’s wildly inappropriate,” Sprowls said.
The bill, which DeSantis signed in late March, specifically bans instruction on “sexual orientation or gender identity” in grades kindergarten through third. Critics, including Disney, referred to the legislation as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, a term supporters of the law decry as inaccurate. Speaking to reporters, Sprowls lamented the characterization.
“What’s most troubling about Disney is not they had a disagreement with what we did with the policy,” Sprowls said. “A lot of people have a disagreement on policy. They used their platform to perpetuate what we believe to be a lie.”
Reedy Creek provides utilities and other services to the more than 25,000 acres of southwestern Orange County on Disney property. The cities of Bay Lake and Lake Buena Vista encompass nearly all of the 38-square-mile Walt Disney World within their municipal boundaries. Orange and Osceola counties also host the company.
If dissolved, the four house governments would absorb Reedy Creek’s responsibilities, assets and debts.
“It would be a complicated affair,” conceded the bill sponsor, Republican Sen. Jennifer Bradley.
If signed into law, Reedy Creek would be dissolved in June 2023.
Oh Florida
April 19, 2022 at 3:47 pm
I hope you Floridians enjoy watching your taxes go up as much as I will watching you have to pay them!
Since Disney already pays for permits the rest comes out of local government. Enjoy having less money in your Pocket
The Grievance State
April 19, 2022 at 4:17 pm
This government is totally out of control!
It is all retaliation and grievance at this point.
This is NOT what Florida is about.
Remsen
April 19, 2022 at 4:21 pm
You are unnecessarily exposing your children to propaganda, propaganda that will be re-enforced by their exposure to social media, peer pressure, teachers, television, and politicians long after you are gone. Disney knows full well exposing children at a young age to propaganda will shape how they see the world, and they will remember their grandparents and their parents having no objection to it! You are participating in brainwashing our young generation!
Disney isn’t going to do a darned thing about it. Sure they will stomp their feet and through a tantrum like a 2 year old. So what! We, the florida tax payer have been beholden to them for the past 50 years. Either they learn to stay in their lane and simply provide wholesome entertainment, or they can pay the price of losing the perks.
Colby
April 19, 2022 at 4:41 pm
I just don’t think any big corporation should have a “self rule” that could lead to a lot of corruption by disney’s sub contractors I’m willing to pay a little more tax in FLA for a equal playing feild