Chris Sprowls defends plan to nix Disney district

House Speaker Chris Sprowls on Tuesday defended Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan to strip Walt Disney World of its self-governance status, saying the entertainment giant has long misused its “public benefit” to impact political policy.

Sprowls’ remarks come as lawmakers return to Tallahassee and take up legislation seeking to strip the theme park of its independence. Since 1967, the company has enjoyed its state-ordained status as a self-governing body — known as Reedy Creek. Those privileges, though, may end after the latest dustup between Disney and DeSantis.

Championed by Republican leadership, the proposal (HB 3C) would repeal all special districts implemented before 1968. Only six of Florida’s 1,844 special districts would fall under the measure, according to a staff analysis. Among them: Reedy Creek.

Sprowls denies characterizations suggesting the proposal is targeted at Disney, saying lawmakers have long discussed such a proposal. He did, though, lament the corporation’s activism and political opposition against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill. Disney in March pledged to cease all donations to political campaigns amid the fallout.

“They’re trying to control everything that happens in society and that’s wildly inappropriate,” Sprowls said.

The bill, which DeSantis signed in late March, specifically bans instruction on “sexual orientation or gender identity” in grades kindergarten through third. Critics, including Disney, referred to the legislation as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, a term supporters of the law decry as inaccurate. Speaking to reporters, Sprowls lamented the characterization.

“What’s most troubling about Disney is not they had a disagreement with what we did with the policy,” Sprowls said. “A lot of people have a disagreement on policy. They used their platform to perpetuate what we believe to be a lie.”

Reedy Creek provides utilities and other services to the more than 25,000 acres of southwestern Orange County on Disney property. The cities of Bay Lake and Lake Buena Vista encompass nearly all of the 38-square-mile Walt Disney World within their municipal boundaries. Orange and Osceola counties also host the company.

If dissolved, the four house governments would absorb Reedy Creek’s responsibilities, assets and debts.

“It would be a complicated affair,” conceded the bill sponsor, Republican Sen. Jennifer Bradley.

If signed into law, Reedy Creek would be dissolved in June 2023.