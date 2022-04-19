April 19, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Jacksonville school tax referendum moves one step closer to ballot
Stock image via Adobe.

A.G. GancarskiApril 19, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Senate Reapportionment Committee advances Gov. DeSantis’ congressional map

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Ken Welch reflects on ‘enlightening’ first 100 days in office

HeadlinesInfluence

Chris Sprowls defends plan to nix Disney district

school tax
The full City Council will vote next week on the August property tax measure.

An August referendum measure (2022-213) requested by the Duval County School Board, which would raise property taxes by one mill, is one step closer to the ballot Tuesday.

By a 4-3 vote, the Jacksonville City Council Rules Committee approved the legislation, which is supposed to generate $82 million in new money annually for the cash-strapped district. The School Board was successful in a sales tax increase referendum two years prior.

Republicans Aaron Bowman, Rory Diamond and Nick Howland all voted “no,” however, suggesting that this year’s path for another tax vote may still be rocky.

The bill approved by Rules would only put the referendum on the August Primary ballot, if the legislation is approved next week by the full City Council.

That approval was strongly suggested as required by the Office of General Counsel. The Council merely has a “ministerial” role as a “passthrough” to get the referendum on the ballot, said a city lawyer.

Voters will ultimately make the final call.

The committee advanced an amendment clarifying the language of the bill, specifying that the money is supposed to go to boost teacher and staff compensation at government and charter schools, with none of that money going to administrative compensation.

Superintendent Diana Greene noted the district is “financially solvent” but is “facing a massive employee shortage.”

This “teacher shortage” is nationwide, and corporations are also poaching district employees, Greene contended, offering perks like remote work and other measures of “flexibility.”

The state has increased beginning teachers’ salaries to $47,000, but Greene noted that move has flattened salary differences between experienced and new teachers. The referendum will help the district “remain competitive” and “retain teachers,” she said.

One person not likely to support the legislation: Gov. Ron DeSantis, who urged voters to be “very careful” when discussing the referendum last month.

“I don’t know what’s proposed or not proposed, but I’ve seen over the years where people will say they’re going to address these problems — which people would like to see — and then it ends up the money gets frittered away. Then they come back and ask for more tax increases, and that’s bad,” DeSantis said.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousKen Welch reflects on 'enlightening' first 100 days in office

nextSenate Reapportionment Committee advances Gov. DeSantis' congressional map

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories