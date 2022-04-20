Ron DeSantis demands Joe Biden acknowledge mask mandate ‘misery’

Gov. Ron DeSantis is calling out Joe Biden again Wednesday, demanding that the Democratic President acknowledge the “misery” created by mask mandates on airplanes.

Promoting a new digital ad for his re-election campaign called “Florida leads the way,” DeSantis celebrated a ruling in the Middle District of Florida, in which U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle ordered an end to federal mask mandates on public transportation.

“It’s fitting that the Free State of Florida was home to the ruling that unmasked millions of Americans on airplanes and other forms of transport,” DeSantis tweeted, via his campaign account. “Biden needs to drop any appeal attempts and acknowledge the misery he imposed on so many of our airline employees and passengers.”

The 41-second ad is the latest illustration that DeSantis’ re-election campaign intends to predicate much of its message on perceived failures of the Biden administration.

The spot begins with newscaster narration proclaiming the mask mandate overturned, then segues into White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki condemning the “disappointing decision” by the federal judge. From there, various individuals extolled the move to end the mask requirement, signifying the Biden administration being out of touch with these voters.

The spot then moves to the jubilant voice of DeSantis, welcoming ad viewers to “the freest state in these United States,” before closing with a snippet of the Governor’s “Sweet Florida” campaign theme, which attacks “Brandon” in the White House.

The spot is only the latest commentary from DeSantis on the ruling. He also discussed it at length Tuesday, during a press conference in The Villages.

“We are very happy that finally we have judicial relief for that unscientific mask mandate on airplanes. They’ve treated these flight attendants horribly for so long, the passengers horribly. It’s caused huge problems with behavior because it really messes with people,” DeSantis said.

“We filed a suit against this right before it was supposed to expire and I think because Florida filed the suit, Biden extended it,” DeSantis contended, “just because he doesn’t want to give us a win. But by him extending it, it did allow this judge in Middle Florida to be able to rule.”

See the ad below.