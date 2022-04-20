April 20, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Jay Collins collects $400K, topping CD 14 incumbent Kathy Castor in Q1

Kelly HayesApril 20, 20223min0

Related Articles

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Florida Senate passes Gov. DeSantis’ congressional map

2022 - Congressional

Carlos Lopez-Cantera backs Scott Sturgill in CD 7 contest

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Behind the lines: Redistricting legislation carries more than maps

Castor_Collins
Castor raised $324,003 in the same timeframe.

Republican Jay Collins reported raising $401,260 in the first quarter of 2022 as he runs for Florida’s 14th Congressional District, narrowing the fundraising lead still held by Democratic incumbent Rep. Kathy Castor.

Castor raised $324,003 in the same timeframe, which spanned from Jan. 1 through March 31. Despite a slightly smaller quarterly haul, Castor has amassed $852,908 in her re-election campaign, keeping her on top compared to Collins’ $769,447 raised so far. A third candidate, Republican James Judge, reported raising $22,298 in Q1, bringing his total to $123,222.

Collins reported $377,259 from individual donors, according to his FEC filing, while Castor reported $216,013 from individuals in Q1.

Castor will start the next quarter with the most cash on hand, with $896,688 in available spending money. Collins will continue with $338,753 cash on hand and Judge with $48,275.

Two additional candidates, Democrat Chris Bradley and Republican Chris Chambers, each reported raising less than $10,000 in Q1. Bradley has amassed $27,445 so far and Chambers has collected a total of $9,071.

The Democratic incumbent may be in for a smooth re-election bid, as the state Legislature looks to approve congressional maps proposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that alter the Tampa Bay district in a way that favors Democrats.

The eight-term incumbent and former Hillsborough County Commissioner actually fares better under this map than one originally approved by the Legislature (H 8019). In that plan, she landed in a seat where 54.46% of voters went to Biden and 43.99% voted for Trump. The new seat insulates her even further from a challenge from any of several Republicans filed against her.

The price for that, however, comes at a potential loss for Democrats in Florida’s 13th Congressional District, currently represented by Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist. The proposed map makes that seat more likely to go to a Republican challenger. Overall, the proposal is one that would alter the makeup of Tampa Bay and likely leave it with one Democratic Representative instead of two.

Post Views: 0

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTallahassee’s Trumpism … from the left

nextRon DeSantis dunks on Disney in donor pitch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories