April 21, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Aaron Bean still exploring run in new Jax-area congressional seat
Aaron Bean. Image via Colin Hackley.

A.G. GancarskiApril 21, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

‘Just let me live’: Transgender Floridians, allies say trans youth are no longer safe in Florida following new DOH guidelines

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida seeks 100% renewable electricity by 2050

HeadlinesInfluence

Disney government dissolution bill approved amid chaos in House

FLAPOL111621CH001
But Mayor Lenny Curry says he won't run.

The Senate President Pro Tempore is considering running for Congress in the 4th Congressional District. But it’s not the district currently represented by John Rutherford.

Sen. Aaron Bean, who represents Nassau County and part of Duval County in the state Senate, confirmed Thursday he is still considering a run for a new district in Northeast Florida. The Legislature approved the new map during this week’s Special Session.

“Still exploring,” term-limited Bean said Thursday morning, saying decisions would come “after this Special Session” which wrapped the same day.

One big name won’t be there, though: Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry.

Curry, term limited in 2023, said he wouldn’t run Thursday.

“After some time to reflect, I will continue to serve Jax as Mayor until the end of my second term,” Curry said. “The next year and a half, I will finish what I started and ensure Jax is in position to continue its record growth and progress.”

The new CD 4 will replace the current CD 5, which sprawls to Gadsden County from Jacksonville’s Urban Core. And unlike the current CD 5, a minority access district represented by Democrat Al Lawson, it is drawn for a Republican outcome, in what the Governor has called a “race-neutral” approach to mapmaking.

Nassau, Clay and Duval County areas north and west of the St. Johns River are included in the new district. Donald Trump carried the district by 7 points in 2020, and Ron DeSantis by 5 points in 2018.

And this will not be a majority-Jacksonville district.

Growing Clay County will make up 44% of GOP Primary voters. Duval will account for 35%, and Nassau 21%. Bean, who lives in Nassau, is expected to draw on early support from Clay County (including former Sen. Rob Bradley and future House Speaker Sam Garrison) and from Duval County (Property Appraiser Jerry Holland). Sen. Travis Hutson is also on board.

Bean, a graduate of Jacksonville University and former Mayor of Fernandina Beach, has been an elected office mainstay for decades, and hasn’t faced serious competition in years. He won all his General Elections for Senate with more than 60% of the vote.

Other notable politicians are eyeing the race. Bean’s entry may be the first of a number of campaign launches for the new district in the coming days. Other Jacksonville Republicans mulling a run include City Councilman Rory Diamond and state Rep. Jason Fischer. Neither live in the new district though.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida seeks 100% renewable electricity by 2050

next‘Just let me live’: Transgender Floridians, allies say trans youth are no longer safe in Florida following new DOH guidelines

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories