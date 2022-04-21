House Democrats lead sit-in to protest vote on Gov. DeSantis’ congressional map

Black lawmakers in the House launched a sit-in protest in the Florida Capitol on Thursday. Several state Representatives wearing T-shirts reading “Stop the Black Attack” disrupted proceedings ahead of a vote on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ controversial redistricting plan.

The lawmakers soon broke out in a chorus, singing “We Shall Overcome.” Rep. Tray McCurdy, an Orlando Democrat, read a statement making clear the Black Democrats intended to sit in the chamber as long as possible.

“We will not be denied,” he said, beginning to lead a chant. “We will occupy this floor.”

But ultimately, the protest lasted a little over an hour. Then Speaker Chris Sprowls gaveled Session back in and held a vote even over the chants of McCurdy and Rep. Angie Nixon, a Jacksonville Democrat. The map passed by a 65-34 vote.

The protest broke out as Democratic debate time against the maps expired. That occurred as Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson, a Gainesville Democrat, discussed the history of the Voting Rights Act and historic oppression of Black voters.

“We are abdicating our constitutional responsibility and subverting our power to him. He further complained that this inclination to spend other people’s…” Hinson said before being cut off.

The House is meeting in Special Session to consider a map (P 0109) submitted by Alex Kelly, DeSantis’ Deputy Chief of Staff.

Analyses by the Legislature show that map will reduce the number of Black performing districts from four to two. That’s done by breaking up the configurations of seats held by U.S. Rep. Al Lawson, a Tallahassee Democrat, and by U.S. Rep. Val Demings, an Orlando Democrat running for U.S. Senate this year.

The Demings district remains a Democratic one, but arguably no longer one that will have a Democratic Primary controlled by Black voters.

Rep. Dotie Joseph, a North Miami Democrat, led a prayer on the floor during the protest.

“The ball is in your court, Lord,” she said. “It is up to you now.”

Other Democrats, including Minority Leader Democratic Leader Evan Jenne, also participated in the sit-in.

Rep. Angie Nixon, a Jacksonville Democrat, said the lawmakers had a simple demand before they would leave the floor: that the Legislature vote on maps drawn by the Legislature.

DeSantis, in an unprecedented move this year, submitted his own cartography for consideration in the Legislature. He vetoed maps approved by the lawmakers in March.

While no Democrat in the House voted for those maps, several said they at least came from a defensible process. “Bring back the other maps,” said Rep. Anika Omphroy, a Lauderdale Lakes Democrat, on the floor.

Florida Politics called for protestors to speak with press in the galley and many obliged.

Rep. Michele Rayner-Goolsby, a St. Petersburg Democrat, said Democrats would not leave until the House considered maps previously approved by the Legislature. Many members called for the Senate map (S 8060), approved by the upper chamber in January, to be brought forward. Democrats offered that map as an amendment in committee.

““We want to make sure there is Black representation… We want the very same Senate maps the Sen. Ray Rodrigues said were legal and lawful,” Rayner said.

Democrats said leaders of the Legislative Black Caucus and Democrats negotiated an end to the the protest.

But even as Speaker Chris Sprowls gaveled the House back into Session, but Nixon and McCurdy continued to chant over a vote on the map. It passed 68-38.