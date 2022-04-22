April 22, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Joe Gruters, despite Special Session votes, still sees a beautiful tomorrow with Disney
Joe Gruters. Image via Colin Hackley.

Jacob OglesApril 22, 20224min1

Related Articles

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Dan Horton-Diaz welcomes wave of South Miami-Dade County endorsements

HeadlinesJax

Jacksonville Democrats decry ‘racist’ Gov. DeSantis’ congressional map

HeadlinesInfluence

State education officials release examples of ‘impermissible’ materials in math textbooks

FLAPOL113021CH066
'Everyone values that relationship.'

Sen. Joe Gruters this week voted in favor of two bills that appeared to target Disney. One will eliminate the Reedy Creek Improvement District and other special districts next summer. Another one closes a carve-out for Disney Plus in a law regulating social media companies.

The Sarasota Republican, who also Chairs the Republican Party of Florida, has long had a strong relationship with Disney. This year, he even filed an amendment to a bill that would have changed the official state song to “It’s a Small World.” It was withdrawn before consideration

But the Senator defended his votes as appropriate responses to public political decisions taken by Disney in recent weeks.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has warred with Disney since the company criticized a new law critics have labeled the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, expanded the call for this week’s Special Session to add the Disney bills. Gruters and other Republican members followed suit, approving the measures.

“I think all conservatives have followed the Governor,” he said. “I had concerns over some of the positions they have come out with, particularly with the parental education rights bill. I think there were some executives from California Disney saying things where they had it all wrong what the bill does. The bill we passed was a good bill.”

He notes the Reedy Creek bill that just passed has an effective date more than a year away. That will allow all parties to review proceedings and decide the best path forward.

Disney through the years has been a major supporter of the Republican Party of Florida, including giving $125,000 at the start of the regular Legislative Session this year.

For Gruters’ part, he doesn’t see any reason for the relationship to change.

“Disney has been a long-time partner of the state of Florida. When you think of Florida, you think of the beaches and of Disney,” he said. “Everyone values that relationship.”

The lesson here, he said, is for Disney to stay out of political debates where they don’t hold a stake.

“I wish that corporations didn’t dive into these battlefields,” he said. “Disney is learning lessons and paying the political price of jumping out there on an issue when I don’t think they were getting good information on what was in the bill.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJacksonville Democrats decry 'racist' Gov. DeSantis' congressional map

nextDan Horton-Diaz welcomes wave of South Miami-Dade County endorsements

One comment

  • To mars

    April 22, 2022 at 12:44 pm

    I hope your taxes reach space Florida

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Daniel Figueroa, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Mike Wright, and Tristan Wood.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories